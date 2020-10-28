FARMINGTON -- Farmington advanced in round-one of the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament with a sweep (25-21, 25-14, 25-23) of Gravette on Monday, Oct. 19, at Cardinal Arena.

The loss eliminated the Lady Lions from postseason play, but they didn't go quietly jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first set on Aili Burnett's ace. A Gravette kill increased the lead to 6-2.

First-year Farmington coach Greg Pair acknowledged the occasional struggle experienced by his team this season and attributed that to several factors. Jasmine Camero missed a month and the team had to adjust when she returned to the lineup. Starter Zoe Nix, a rightside hitter, missed a game because of playing in the state golf tournament.

"That's been part of our challenge this year is getting the girls to believing in themselves, believing in each other as a team," Pair said. "We're still trying to figure it out with a lot of new pieces."

"It's been moving parts, [Addison] Fenton moving to an outside, whose played middle her whole time. But new pieces, moving pieces."

Farmington responded by going on a 12-2 run to seize a 14-8 lead. Kills by Morgan Brye and Jaiden Duffy bookended the decisive spurt that included an ace from Brye.

Gravette countered by scoring four unanswered points to spark a 6-1 run of its own closing to within 15-14 on back-to-back kills from Abbie Smith.

Momentum continued to swing back and forth with the Lady Cardinals notching the next four points taking a 19-14 lead on Addison Fenton's kill followed by a 4-0 mini Gravette run. Burnett's ace and a 4-hit violation against Farmington drew the Lady Lions back to a point trailing 19-18.

Nix served an ace and Fenton's block caused a double-hit violation on Gravette with Farmington sneaking ahead 23-19.

Gravette kept fighting back. Jayden Reams pounded a kill and the Lady Lions almost got another one off a block, but were called for getting into-the-net and the point went to Farmington at a critical juncture advancing the Lady Cardinals to game-point at 24-20. Fenton's dig combined with Remington Adams' assist to set up Brye's kill won the set for Farmington, 25-21.

Farmington dominated the second set, jumping out to a 19-10 lead. Gravette coach Brittney Davis called time-out, but the Lady Lions couldn't get going and lost 25-14.

Farmington started strong in the third set and opened up a 13-6 advantage on Madison's Cox' consecutive kills.

Gravette closed to within 14-10 on Smith's kill, but then allowed a 5-1 Farmington mini run.

An ace and Reams' kill kept Gravette in the contest down 19-15, but Fenton served an ace. Another Reams' kill allowed the Lady Lions to hang around a little longer trailing 21-18, but Farmington inched closer to victory.

Reams recorded two straight kills and Farmington hit long as Gravette got within a point, at 23-22.

Farmington took time-out and when play resumed Reams tied the game at 23-23 on another kill.

The Lady Lions couldn't close out and were whistled on a 4-hit call bringing Farmington to match-point leading 24-23. Cox wrapped up the victory for the Lady Cardinals with a kill to end Gravette's season with a 25-23 loss.

The Lady Cardinals served up 10 aces with Brooke Purifoy contributing three.

Throughout the season Pair maintains he's proud of the Farmington girls, proud of their facing the adversity, showing resilience, and demonstrating a finishing attitude that carried them on this day.

The win sent Farmington into a second-round District 4A-1 tournament match at Berryville on Tuesday, Oct. 20.