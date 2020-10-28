PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove began District 4A-1 volleyball tournament play at home against Huntsville on Monday, Oct. 19, and won a 4-set match (25-27, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10).

"We kind of started off a little shaky tonight, but then we settled down and took care of business and did what we had to do to advance," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

This year the higher seeds hosted district tournament matches because of covid restrictions designed to limit arenas mandated to not have more than two teams present at once.

Huntsville kept Prairie Grove off-balance in the first set. The Lady Tigers held only two leads at 3-2 and 21-20. They fought to catch up but blocked a hit out-of-bounds sending Huntsville to game-point at 24-23. Kennedy Conrad's tip-kill gave them new life with the score knotted at 24-all, but a service error ruined their chance to win and Huntsville pulled off the upset, 27-25.

Prairie Grove took charge, winning games two and three by scores of 25-10 and 25-18, then labored to come back in the fourth set after trailing 6-1.

"Senior Lexi Light, she had a really good game. She had a double-double, 12 kills and 20 digs. She kind of set the pace for us," Biocic said.

Biocic also singled out sophomore Kenleigh Elder's aggressive play at the net. Elder's tip-kill concluded a 13-5 Prairie Grove run and the Lady Tigers came together after Huntsville closed to within 19-18. Light's kill punctuated a 3-0 mini run. Huntsville hung around for a moment, but didn't score after the Lady Tigers were whistled for getting into the net. Elder's kill brought Prairie Grove to match-point leading 24-20 and the contest ended on a Huntsville mistake when they couldn't play the ball back over on the final point.

The Lady Tigers received major contributions from Makenzie Parnell with 25 assists and senior libero Sydney Stearman, who bumped her career dig total up to 1,034 with 23 digs while chipping in 3 aces.

With the win the Lady Tigers advanced to a Tuesday, Oct. 20, second-round district tournament match at Pea Ridge.