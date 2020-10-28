MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER?Lincoln senior tight end Audie Ramsey (No. 42) and tailback Matthew Sheridan (No. 3) serve as lead blockers while Weston Massey carries the ball after taking a handoff from quarterback Tyler Brewer (in background). The Wolves lost a 49-33 offensive shootout to Charleston Friday.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln spotted Charleston 14 first quarter points then clawed back to within a point in the third before allowing 21 unanswered points in the final period and losing 49-33.

A handful of plays swung momentum away from Lincoln Friday including an inability to get key stops in the fourth quarter after the Wolves scored 13 points in the third period reducing a 21-14 halftime deficit to 28-27 going into the final quarter.

Lincoln missed out on a golden opportunity to tie the game late in the second quarter. The Wolves forced a punt with back-to-back sacks of Charleston sophomore quarterback Brandon Scott and marched 66 yards in 14 plays to the Tiger five, but turned the ball over on downs with a run for no gain and three incomplete passes on the last series.

Charleston scored on its opening possession of the third quarter to open up a two score lead. Kaleb Hamby set up a short field by returning Lincoln's onside kick 22 yards to the Wolves' 30. Lincoln experienced difficulty defending the jet sweep all night and gave up 18 yards on the same play Dalton Curtis scored the Tigers' first touchdown on. Brevyn Ketter positioned Charleston for its second touchdown taking a jet sweep carry to Lincoln's one following a fumble that ended the Wolves' second offensive possession of the game.

Charleston cashed in early in the third when Scott faked a handoff going right, then came back left running 8 yards for a touchdown to put Charleston ahead, 28-14.

Lincoln rallied starting with Daytin Davis' 31-yard kickoff return to the Wolves' 47. Levi Wright capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown toss to Tyler Brewer and Teague Vange's extra-point kick drew Lincoln within 28-21.

The Wolfpack defense forced Charleston to punt and Davis got 8 yards on a return nearly to the same spot.

This time Lincoln took over at its own 46. Wright scrambled for a badly-needed 10-yard gain on third-and-15, then converted fourth-and-five by powering his way for 14 yards. He polished off the drive with a quarterback sneak from the one and Lincoln went into the fourth quarter trailing, 28-27.

The Wolves' defense was plagued by Charleston's starting field position throughout the contest. The Tigers' average starting position was their own 45 on 11 possessions, which included one drive beginning from their own five after Lincoln turned the ball over on downs late in the first half. Three Charleston drives originated in Lincoln territory from the 24, 30 and 23.

Losing the field position battle contributed to Charleston's 21 unanswered points that put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Curtis scored on a 5-yard run to begin the surge. Lincoln punted away its next possession then gave up a 38-yard touchdown reception by Bryton Ketter from Scott on fourth-and-seven with Charleston grabbing a 42-27 lead with 5:44 left. The Wolves then went for it on fourth-and-eight from their own 23, but an incomplete pass gave the Tigers the ball deep in Lincoln territory. Breckton Ketter bounced outside running off left tackle and took the ball 24 yards to give Charleston a 49-27 advantage.

The Wolves received the ensuing kickoff with less than four minutes remaining. Wright led the offense on a 65-yard drive capped by his 1-yard plunge just inside the two minute mark.

Charleston ran out the clock to seal its 49-33 win.

CHARLESTON 49, LINCOLN 33

Charleston1561414 --49

Lincoln86136 --33

First Quarter

Charleston -- Dalton Curtis 13-yard run (Brandon Scott run)

Charleston -- Brandon Scott 1-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick)

Lincoln-- Daytin Davis 70-yard pass from Levi Wright (Levi Wright run)

Second Quarter

Charleston -- Dalton Curtis 14-yard run (kick blocked)

Lincoln-- Levi Wright 1-yard run (pass failed)

Third Quarter

Charleston -- Brandon Scott 8-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick)

Lincoln -- Tyler Brewer 20-yard pass from Levi Wright (Teague Vange kick)

Lincoln-- Levi Wright 1-yard run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

Charleston -- Dalton Curtis 5-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick)

Charleston -- Bryton Ketter 38-yard pass from Brandon Scott (Brevyn Ketter kick), 5:44

Charleston -- Breckton Ketter 24-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick), 4:03

Lincoln -- Levi Wright 1-yard run (kick failed), 1:58