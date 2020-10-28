FARMINGTON -- Voting centers open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2020 General Election. All eligible voters in Washington County will be able to cast their vote at any of the polling locations in the county.

In western Washington County, vote centers will be located at Main Street Baptist in Farmington, Prairie Grove Christian Church, Lincoln Community Center on Lincoln Square, Rheas Mill Community Building in Lincoln, Weddington Community Building in Summers, Morrow Fire Station, Cane Hill College, Cincinnati Fire Station and Evansville Fire Station.

Early voting is still going on and continues through Monday, Nov. 2. The last opportunity to cast an early vote will be at the Washington County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

City Council races will be on the ballots for Farmington and Lincoln. Lincoln also has a sales tax question on its ballot. Prairie Grove's ballot includes a question to allow liquor by the drink in the wet part of town. Two incumbents are running for re-election for Prairie Grove School Board.

Farmington

The city of Farmington has one race on the ballot. Incumbent Diane Bryant and challenger Terry Yopp are running for Ward 4, Position 1 on Farmington City Council.

Bryant, a retired school librarian, has served as a City Council member since 2015, and chairs the city's Community Development Committee. She served on the Washington County Quorum Court for District 10 Justice of the Peace during the years 2013 and 2014.

Yopp served the city of Farmington for 15 years, first as a member of the Planning Commission and then as a council member for 10 years. He is senior director of environmental health and safety for Pace Industries in Fayetteville.

All other candidates for Farmington City Council are unopposed and running for re-election to their current positions. These are Sherry Mathews for Ward 1, Position 1; Keith Lipford for Ward 2, Position 1; Brenda Cunningham for Ward 3, Position 1.

Farmington City Council members serve four-year terms.

Lincoln

The Lincoln ballot includes a special election that asks voters to vote "for" or "against" a 1% sales and use tax for the Lincoln police and fire departments. If voters approve the sales tax, businesses would start collecting it in January.

City officials have said the tax would generate about $22,000-$23,000 per month. Receipts from this tax can only be used for police and fire. Officials have said the city would set up a separate account for these revenues.

Lincoln City Council has one race on the ballot. Doug Curtsinger and Amanda Carey Thomas are running for Ward 2, Position 2.

Thomas is a special education teacher. This is her first time to run for an elective office.

Curtsinger served on Lincoln City Council during the late 1980s until 2004. He is retired.

Three newcomers are running unopposed for the council: Michelle Davis for Ward 1, Position 2; Billy Rusher for Ward 3, Position 1; Archie Ackley, for Ward 4, Position 1.

Three incumbents are unopposed for re-election: Doug Moore for Ward 1, Position, 1; Terry Bryson for Ward 2, Position 1; Johnny Stowers for Ward 4, Position 2.

No one filed for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat, presently held by Gary Eoff.

Lincoln City Council members serve two-year terms.

Prairie Grove (municipal, school board)

Prairie Grove City Council does not have any contested races. Incumbents Brea Gragg, Ward 2, and Ray Carson, Ward 4, are running for reelection to their Position 2 seats. Rick Ault, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, is running unopposed for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat.

No one filed for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat, currently held by Rick Clayton.

Prairie Grove City Council members serve four-year terms.

The Prairie Grove city ballot includes a referendum election asking registered voters to decide whether to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption. This question only applies to the areas of Prairie Grove that are already wet and allow the sale of alcohol.

Prairie Grove School Board decided to have its 2020 school election on the same date as the November general election. William Dick is running unopposed for reelection for the Position 2 seat, and incumbent Casie Ruland is unopposed for the Position 5 seat.