At the end of the ballot, far below the names of all the politicians we've learned to love or hate through social media or non-stop advertising, are important voter questions that change our state Constitution and shape government policy for generations.

Ballot measures are often unheralded and sometimes overlooked. Considering their place on the ballot and the attention they receive prior to Election Day, it's easy to see why. Arkansas leaders recognized that decades ago and contemplated it when drafting Article 19, Section 22 of the state Constitution. The constitution requires issues referred to voters by the General Assembly be published at least six times in a newspaper in every Arkansas county.

The authors of that constitutional provision understood, as Thomas Jefferson did, that "the cornerstone of democracy rests on the foundation of a well-educated electorate."

Newspaper publication requirements ensure Arkansas voters have the opportunity to read and digest the full text of the proposed ballot measures that can have significant impacts on their lives. These are the issues that affect our taxes or modify our rights and freedoms. These are the tools of direct democracy so intertwined with our state's populist roots. They give real meaning to the official Arkansas motto, "The people rule."

That's why I'm disheartened and discouraged by the General Assembly's decision to refer Issue 3 to voters. Issue 3 places an undue burden on Arkansas citizens who want to change their constitution. By adding onerous standards to qualify for the ballot, Issue 3 actually protects the wealthy out-of-state special interests with resources to clear those hurdles. It all but eliminates those citizen-driven efforts our founders fought to protect.

Yet, these new thresholds for initiatives and referendums aren't even the primary reason I'm opposed to Issue 3. This referendum is bad for Arkansas because it takes transparency and accountability out of our constitution.

Issue 3 removes the part of Article 19, Section 22 that ensures public notice of ballot measures. The Jeffersonian objective of a "well-informed electorate" would be cast aside under Issue 3, likely leaving many voters uninformed and unaware of the context of the complex and comprehensive issues that appear on their ballots.

Just last week, lawyers for the Arkansas attorney general's office wrote that our constitution's drafters included the public notice provision to "give the residents of the State multiple and continuous opportunities to learn the actual contents of a measure referred by the General Assembly."

And with good reason. Issue 3 itself is more than 1,200 words. At the polls, voters get to see 43 of them.

With only the popular name and ballot title of any issue appearing on the ballot, it's essential for voters to have read initiatives and referendums beforehand. The constitution as it is written protects the voter's right to know and ensures a voter will go to the ballot box with the confidence and the knowledge to make a decision in his or her best interest. Issue 3 would invite confusion and undermine voter rights.

If Issue 3 passes, what fails is the transparency and voter protection enshrined in our constitution.

Under Issue 3, lawmakers only must publish the text of ballot measures in a "manner provided by law," and it's up to those same lawmakers to decide for themselves what the law may be for any given election.

It's a shame that a measure that should have improved the way we change our constitution is tainted by a lack of transparency and a failure to educate the public. At some point, there may be a better answer than Issue 3 to mend what's become a patchwork quilt of amendments largely influenced by out-of-state special interests.

But this year, the cost of transparency is too high a price to pay. Vote no on Issue 3.

--Mary P. "Prissy" Hickerson of Texarkana is a former state representative and former Arkansas highway commissioner. She is a member of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Task Force.