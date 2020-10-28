FARMINGTON -- Changing of the guard continues at Farmington with a recent announcement by veteran softball coach Randy Osnes that the 2020-2021 school year will be his last -- for now.

Osnes, whose career record stands at 569-154, didn't rule out the possibility of someday returning to the sport and going after his 600th win, which would have been within reach had the 2020 season not been canceled over fears of the spread of covid-19.

"There's never a good time to say goodbye. As far as the opportunities that have come up, it hurts knowing that somebody else will be sitting here in this chair at this desk and coaching this program," Osnes said.

Osnes grew up in Farmington, graduating as a Cardinal, and maintains a fierce loyalty to his hometown where he's coached almost every sport the school offers except volleyball, tennis and soccer, which was introduced last year as a club sport and now enters varsity competition in the spring.

Over the years he's been very protective of his softball players. During the annual spring prom, each girl knows her coach is only a phone call away should she find herself in any situation she's not comfortable with or needing a safe ride home. That philosophy reflects Osnes' upbringing.

"I just think it's all about how you're raised and the environment that you're brought up in and I think my parents did a tremendous job not only with myself but with my three brothers also as far as doing the right thing by the people you're around on a daily basis," Osnes said.

Osnes served as head junior high football coach for 15 seasons, then left that program after the 2010 season and began coaching the golf team during the fall. He looks back on the transition out of football as he prepares to leave the softball program.

"It was the same way when I walked away from football. I mean, I still love football to this day. I talk to so many friends about it and I talk to so many coaches. Even on Saturday mornings after Friday night games I'll have coaches call that I'm good friends with and we'll talk about certain schemes and so on," Osnes said.

"Whether it's now or whether it's five years or whether it's 10 years from now, there's never a good time to say goodbye to all the folks that you've been around for 25 to 27 years, plus the growing up here."

Osnes' roots remain firmly planted. He and his wife, Liz, have no intentions of leaving town, and fondness for coaching softball won't venture far from his heart.

"Now, Liz and I aren't moving. We're staying put. We love Farmington, but you never know -- 10 years down the road maybe I come back and get that 600th win someplace," Osnes said. "It may not be here, but it may be someplace. You never know. I'm going to keep all my options open."

That's the coaching style that made Osnes' teams tough to defend.

During his stint at Farmington Osnes coached 21 conference champions, including a streak from 1998-2014, and 2017-2019; and 13 Regional championships plus led the Lady Cardinals to 23 state tournament appearances.

Osnes has been head coach at Farmington since 1996. He has guided the Lady Cardinals to state championships in 2000, 2005 and 2011, state runner-up finishes in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2018 and 2019, plus 21 conference championships. The Lady Cardinals started 3-0 in 2020 before their season was canceled due to covid-19.

Players coming through his program received multiple honors, including: 19 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Stars, 37 All-State players, 127 All-Conference players with 24 players going on to play women's college softball.

The Arkansas Activities Association High School Sports Record Book mentions Farmington softball for several outstanding accomplishments highlighted by the second-longest streak of conference wins with Osnes at the helm racking up 63 consecutive conference victories from 2010-2015. Only Bryant has posted a longer streak.

Osnes' achievements speak for themselves.

File photo/Coach Randy Osnes has guided Farmington to three state championships in softball with the most recent in 2011.

MARK HUMPHREY GRAPHIC

Randy Osnes

Randy Osnes At Farmington

Year^Record^Post Season

1997^19-7^Slow Pitch

1998^23-5^Slow Pitch*#

1999^25-2^Slow Pitch*#

2000^25-2^State Champions*#

2001^18-10^State Runner up*#

2002^30-7^State Runner up*#

2003^30-7^State Runner up*#

2004^28-6*#

2005^32-3^State Champions*#

2006^28-7*#

2007^21-8*#

2008^24-8*#

2009^25-5*#

2010^25-6*#

2011^32-4^State Champions*#

2012^25-10*#

2013^22-9*#

2014^17-8

2015^19-12#

2016^20-11#

2017^23-9*#

2018^29-5*#

2019^26-3*#

2020^3-0

Totals: 569-154

*1998-2013, 2017-2019 Conference Champions (19)

(#) State Tournament Appearances (20)

() Season suspended by covid-19