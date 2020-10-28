FARMINGTON

Breanna Nichole Johnson, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 3 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Lena Marie Struble, 44, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 4 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Allen Ray Davis, 32, of Rogers, was arrested Oct. 4 in connection with failure to appear.

Margret Ann Prewitt, 57, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 5 in connection with failure to appear.

Don C. Clark, 21, of Farmington, was arrested Oct.6 in connection with failure to appear.

Ronda Lou Jean Peal, 35, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 6 in connection with failure to appear.

R. Paul Jones, 37, of Rogers, was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with failure to appear.

Johnathan Neal Williams, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 9 in connection with failure to appear.

Rodger Alvin Cruz, 56, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 9 in connection with DWI (unlawful act); careless driving; headlamp out.

Bobby Keith Rice, 57, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 9 in connection with terroristic threatening, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misty Dawn Hayes, 40, of Elkins, was arrested Oct. 9 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.

Ronnie Kalub Jones, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 11 in connection with failure to appear.

Destiny Rachelle Smith, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 11 in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution/harbor or conceals; obstructing governmental operations/obstructs.

Darrell Lamar Bailey, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 11 in connection with fleeing; theft by receiving; reckless driving; excess speed.

Brook Desirree Lamb, 38, of Cane Hill, was arrested Oct. 11 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Cecil Eugene Turner, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Jared David Helms, 39, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with public intoxication/drinking in public.

Greggory Wayne Burns, 31, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with disorderly conduct, harassment/conduct that repeatedly causes alarm or seriously annoys another, resisting arrest.

Christian Sergio Valle, 25, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 13 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Sean Zachary Lancaster, 27, of West Fork, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with failure to appear.

Jared David Helms, 39, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor - 3rd degree; public intoxication/drinking in public; disorderly conduct/unreasonable or excessive behavior; assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Adan Nontano, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with failure to appear.

James Keaton Alls, 24, of Blanchard, Okla., was arrested Oct. 16 in connection with failure to appear.

Blade Patrick McCarty, 24, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with failure to appear.

Aaron Don McPherson, 36, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with driving on suspended license, fictitious tags; flight from officer/foot.

Samantha Elizabeth Moreland, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with failure to appear.

David Alan Campbell, 61, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with failure to appear.

Jacob Andrew Jones, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Natasha Dawn Davis, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with contempt.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Dalton Dill, 19, of Combs, Ark., was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with DWI-drugs; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; open container; no proof of insurance; minor in possession of alcohol.

David Sims, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Sarah Bottoms, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Bradley, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Kort Gibbs, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Jerry Daggett, 58, of Prairie Gove, was cited Oct. 16 in connection with DWI-drugs; careless driving; no proof of insurance; failure to register vehicle; driving on a suspended license.

Hunter Boger, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 16 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI.

Brady Hawkins, 19, of Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with DUI; minor in possession of alcohol; speeding.

Joey Urban, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with DWI-drugs; speeding; no vehicle license; no proof of insurance.

Traci Waits, 46, of Canehill, was cited Oct. 19 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Makayla Calvin, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 19 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Shayne Smith, 21, homeless, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with residential burglary; theft of property; theft of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia.