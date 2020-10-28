Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove's Foster Layman breaks a tackle and moves the ball downfield during play against Gentry in Pioneer Stadium on Friday. The Tigers emerged victorious in the contest by a score of 46-13.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove capitalized on Gentry mistakes at almost every opportunity taking a 46-13 road win to remain in second place while dropping the Pioneers to fourth in the 4A-1.

Gentry moved the ball against Prairie Grove behind the play of quarterback Zach Jarnagan, who rushed for 149 yards on 21 carries and completed 17-of-31 passes for 150 yards, but penalties killed a pair of promising drives and the Pioneers gave up big plays defensively including touchdown runs of 97 and 60 yards to Prairie Grove sophomore Ethan Miller (6 rushes for 208 yards, 1 reception 17 yards) in the second half. Both scores flipped the field after Gentry was postured to stop a Tiger drive. Each of those players accounted for more than 200 yards from scrimmage for their respective teams.

Seiren Reding's 43-yard punt rolled dead at the Tiger three where it was downed, pinning the Tigers deep in their own territory. Miller ran a sweep to the right, turned the corner and raced up the sideline scoring his second 97-yard touchdown run of the season. Prairie Grove led 32-7 at the end of the third quarter.

On the next series Gentry drove to Prairie Grove's 34. Zach Jarnagan completed a pass to his brother Dillon Jarnagan, but a holding penalty negated that and the Pioneers couldn't overcome first-and-25 turning the ball over on downs.

Two plays later Prairie Grove senior halfback Cade Grant went around left end and sprinted 71 yards for a touchdown upping the visitor's lead to 39-7 with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter.

One of the Pioneers was ejected for targeting on the ensuing kickoff backing the Gentry offense up to its own five. The Pioneers mounted a drive anyway. Zach Jarnagan gained 27 yards on a keeper, but took a big hit from Prairie Grove's Austin Whetsell and threw a pass backward losing six yards. A fumbled snap with Ty Hays lined up at quarterback in the shotgun lost more yards on the next play and led to fourth-and-19. Prairie Grove junior defensive end Dalton Frazier sacked Zach Jarnagan causing another turnover on downs for the Pioneers.

Gentry looked like they got a break when the ball squirted away from Prairie Grove sophomore Colin Faulk before he could fall on it putting the Tigers in second-and-31, but Miller gained all that yardage back and more taking off for the end zone again, this time on a 60-yard run. With Paytin Higgins' extra-point kick added the Tigers went in front by 39 points leading 46-7 activating a running clock for the final 9:04.

Zach Jarnagan completed three straight passes for 39 yards sparking a 65-yard scoring drive for the Pioneers capped by William Pyburn's 21-yard run at the 5:40 mark to make the final, 46-13.

Gentry gambled on the opening kickoff and nearly successfully recovered an onside kick, but the ball went out-of-bounds and Prairie Grove started from midfield.

The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead on Knox Laird's 2-yard quarterback sneak.

Gentry tried to answer picking up one first down, but Landon Semrad smoked out a screen pass dropping 6-5, 240-pound Pioneer tight end Garrison Jackson for a 2-yard loss on third-and-nine forcing a punt.

The Tigers went deep on their first play with Knox Laird hitting Semrad behind the Pioneer secondary for a 58-yard touchdown. The snap went awry and a pass failed on the conversion leaving Prairie Grove with a 13-0 lead which they took into the second quarter.

A 51-yard Gentry march went for naught with Prairie Grove senior defensive end David Hall running down Zach Jarnagan from the backside and sacking him for a 9-yard loss on fourth down from the Tiger 20. The Pioneers had trouble containing the fleet-of-foot Miller, who carried three times for 51 yards moving the ball to the opposite 20. From there, Knox Laird threw out of the shotgun to tight end Matthew Velasco for a touchdown. A pass failed to convert the score, but Prairie Grove owned a 19-0 advantage with 11:05 to play in the first half.

On the next series Gentry appeared ready to go for it on fourth-and-one from its own 33 after Prairie Grove jumped offsides, but gave the yardage right back with a penalty and punted.

Prairie Grove drove 60 yards in seven plays behind the passing of Knox Laird, who added 41 yards to his total then culminated the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Gentry finally got on the scoreboard by mounting a 76-yard, 8-play drive highlighted by Zach Jarnagan's 15-yard touchdown pass to Jackson coming out of a wingback position on fourth-and-seven.

The loss dropped Gentry (4-4, 3-2 4A-1) to fourth in the conference with two weeks to go in the regular season while Prairie Grove (7-1, 4-1) is tied with Elkins (6-1, 3-1) for second place. The Elks played one less game because Berryville canceled in week six due to covid-19 issues.

Gentry faces Elkins this week while Prairie Grove hosts Berryville Friday, then goes to Elkins in week 10.

PRAIRIE GROVE 46, GENTRY 13

Prairie Grove^13^12^14^7^--^46

Gentry^0^7^0^6^--^13

First Quarter

Prairie Grove – Knox Laird 2-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 8:16

Prairie Grove – Landon Semrad 58-yard pass from Knox Laird (pass failed), 5:35

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove – Matthew Velasco 20-yard pass from Knox Laird (pass failed), 11:51

Prairie Grove – Knox Laird 3-yard run (pass failed), 7:56

Gentry – Garrison Jackson 15-yard pass from Zach Jarnagan (Saldana kick), 5:36

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove – Ethan Miller 97-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:03

Prairie Grove – Cade Grant 71-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 1:39

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove – Ethan Miller 60-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 9:04

Gentry – William Pyburn 21-yard run (kick failed), 5:40

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Gentry

First downs^16^20

Total offense^496^390

Rushes-yards^23-333^42-240

Passing yards^163^150

Rush average^14.5^5.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-18-163-2-0^17-31-150-1-2

Punts-Avg.^0-0.0^3-34.7

Penalties-Yds^4-32^5-51

Third-down conversion^1-5^5-15

Fourth-down conversion^0-2^3-6

Turnovers^0^3

Fumbles lost^0^1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 6-208, Cade Grant 4-96, Foster Layman 5-42, Knox Laird 2-5, David Hall 1-0, Cooper Singleton 2-(-5), Colin Faulk 3-(-13). Totals 23-333. Gentry, Zach Jarnagan 21-149, William Pyburn 12-69, Ty Hays 7-16, Dillon Jarnagan 2-6. Totals 42-240.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Knox Laird 7-15-156-2-0, Paytin Higgins 2-3-7-0-0. Gentry, Zach Jarnagan 17-31-150-1-2.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 5-89, Caden Redfern 1-25, Matthew Velasco 1-20, Ethan Miller 1-17, Jackson Sorters 2-10, Foster Layman 1-2. Totals 9-63. Gentry, Seiren Reding 5-72, Garrison Jackson 6-47, Dillon Jarnagan 3-32, Ty Hays 2-5. Totals 16-156.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove defensive end David Hall, followed by Caden Redfern, grabs Gentry quarterback Zach Jarnagan by the arm leading up to a sack during play in Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers won big, 46-13.