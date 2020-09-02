MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier, shown during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game, has amassed an overall record of 195-107-2 since 1993. He could reach the 200-career victory milestone in Arkansas high school football this season.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The "Enterprise-Leader" compiled the following highlights to celebrate Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier's 27 years of achievements.

Sept. 3, 1993 – Abshier wins his debut as head coach at Prairie Grove (2A-1) with a nonconference, 17-0, win at Shiloh Christian (1A-1).

Oct. 1, 1993 – Abshier loses his first clash, 8-0, in the "Battle of 62" at Farmington coached by Jay Holland during a 2A-1 conference game.

Nov. 5, 1993 – Abshier wins his first rivalry game against Lincoln, 27-0, in 2A-1 league play to conclude his first season with a 4-6 over-all record and 3-5 in conference play. The Tigers score 96 points while allowing 135. Abshier's assistant coaches include: Charley Abernathy, Hayes Lemly, and Prairie Grove graduate Jay Harper.

Sept. 2, 1994 – Shiloh Christian (1A-1) defeats Prairie Grove, 28-6, on the field in nonconference action, but later forfeits the win along with its entire season due to using an ineligible player. The official score switches to 2-0 and becomes a victory for Abshier and Prairie Grove.

Sept. 30, 1994 – Abshier gets his first victory in the "Battle of 62" as a second-year head coach, winning 28-14 at home over Jay Holland and Farmington in a 2A-1 Conference game.

Nov. 8, 1996 – Abshier achieves his first winning season as a head coach with 40-0 win over Lincoln in the 2A-1 and leads the Tigers to their second playoff game in school history.

Nov. 15, 1996 – The Tigers suffer a 37-12 first-round playoff loss on the road at McGehee (2A-8). Prairie Grove finishes 6-5 overall and 5-3 in league play scoring 244 points while giving up 230. Abshier's assistant coaches include: Randy Jones (Defensive Coordinator), Greg Sone, and Steve Edmiston. The playoff appearance begins a 14-year stretch of making the playoffs for Tiger football.

Nov. 7, 1997 – Abshier's fifth season as head coach brings unprecedented success for the Tigers, who wrap up an undefeated 2A-1 Conference season (8-0) with a 39-20 win over neighboring Lincoln.

Nov. 14, 1997 – Prairie Grove begins a deep playoff run by edging Booneville (2A-4), 7-6, marking Abshier's first career playoff victory.

Nov. 21, 1997 – Abshier records his second career playoff win over Pulaski Robinson (2A-5 Central) as Prairie Grove advances into the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 13-6 win.

Nov. 28, 1997 – The Tigers earn the school's first-ever state football semifinal berth by knocking off Star City (2A-8), on the strength of extra-point conversions, 28-26. Clay Hooten caught a 20-yard scoring pass in the first half. The coach's son, Patrick Abshier, dove latching onto Clay Waggle's 12-yard touchdown pass to convert fourth-and-10 in the third quarter. Zach Davis kicked the P.A.T. putting Prairie Grove ahead, 21-20. Later in the third Patrick Abshier's 59-yard punt placed Star City with a long field and they couldn't go the distance and had a field goal bounce off the upright. Waggle, who completed 10-of-19 passes for three touchdowns, threw another to Hans Washausen late in the fourth followed by Davis' fourth point-after kick. The Bulldogs answered scoring on a 52-yard breakaway after a short pass, but Jake Smith, who scored the Tigers only rushing touchdown, broke up a potential game-tying 2-point conversion pass attempt.

Dec. 5, 1997 – Prairie Grove's historic football season comes to an end for the first time in December with a 33-6 loss to McGehee (2A-8). The Tigers achieve an overall record of 11-3 with 302 points for and 232 points allowed on defense.

Nov. 6, 1998 – Prairie Grove qualifies for the playoffs for a second-straight year, a feat never before accomplished in school history by winning 35-22 at Lincoln in the 3A-1 regular season finale. The next week the Tigers lose 55-20 at Gosnell (3A-3 South) and exit the playoffs.

Nov. 12, 1999 – Prairie Grove makes a third straight playoff appearance upstaging Trumann (3A-3) by a 30-20 score. Senior quarterback Patrick Abshier broke the ice scoring on a 3-yard quarterback sneak then passing to Tony Watson for a 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead after one possession. Patrick Abshier also threw 34 yards to Kyle Foster for a touchdown and rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries and contributed an interception on defense help the Tigers overcome 120 yards in penalties. Junior fullback Josh Pierson gained 171 yards on 14 runs after missing the previous three games due to injury. Prairie Grove lost the next week 25-16 at Brinkley (3A-6). The Tigers finish 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the 3A-1 while scoring 345 points, a career high at that juncture for Abshier while allowing 163 points defensively.

Nov. 2, 2001 – Abshier and the Tigers complete an undefeated 10-0 regular season with a 28-0 shutout win over Lincoln to go 8-0 in the 3A-1, but suffer a 13-8 first-round playoff loss to Ozark (3A-4) the next week.

Sept. 6, 2002 – Abshier experiences the first tie of his career matched up against his mentor, Tommy Tice, of Harrison. The nonconference contest pitting Prairie Grove (3A-1) against Harrison (4A West) ends with the score deadlocked at 14-14. Two weeks later, Abshier experiences the second tie of his career by a 14-14 score at Dover (3A-5). Prairie Grove loses in the first-round of the playoffs and ends the year 6-3-2 overall, and 5-2 in 3A-1 league play.

Oct. 3, 2003 – Abshier leads Prairie Grove to a 20-8 conference win over Shiloh Christian while both schools are members of the 3A-1. The next week Shiloh begins a 42-game conference win-streak.

Nov. 7, 2003 – Abshier wins his first game against Farmington's new coach Mike Adams in the "Battle of 62" rivalry by posting a 50-14 conference victory.

Nov. 21, 2003 – A 46-yard run by Mason Pinkley puts the Tigers in the red zone setting up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by the coach's son, Robbie Abshier. The Tigers stop Nashville (3A-7) three times on fourth down securing the second of three straight playoff wins by beating the Scrappers, 23-12, on the heels of a hard-fought, 26-20, overtime playoff win over Greenland (3A-4) the week before and capped by a 34-0 playoff win over Atkins (3A-5) the next week.

Dec. 5, 2003 – Prairie Grove's playoff foray comes to an end with a 46-14 loss to Rivercrest (3A-4). The Tigers went 11-3 overall and 7-0 in conference scoring 414 points while allowing 199.

Nov. 17, 2006 – The Tigers come out of a playoff game against Dardanelle (4A-4) with a 28-27 win, but are sent home the next week losing 49-14 at Nashville (4A-7).

Sept. 21, 2007 – Abshier records career victory No. 100 with a 38-0 conference win over Huntsville during 4A-1 league play.

Nov. 5, 2010 – Prairie Grove loses 35-14 at Gravette finishing 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the 4A-1 missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1995 season.

Oct. 7, 2011 – Abshier tells an enthusiastic afternoon Homecoming rally crowd what he would like to see is the Tigers lay a smackdown on Shiloh Christian and the Tigers do just that – bringing an end to the Saints' 42-game conference win-streak with a convincing, 34-14 win.

Nov. 11, 2011 – The Tigers begin the playoffs at home stopping Mena (4A-4) by a 43-27 score before losing 42-14 on the road at eventual State Runner-up, Malvern (4A-7). Prairie Grove goes 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the 4A-1 scoring 344 points while allowing 229. Abshier's assistant coaches are John Elder, Offensive Coordinator; Craig Laird, Defensive Coordinator; and Prairie Grove graduate, Max Washausen.

Nov. 2, 2012 – Abshier leads Prairie Grove to an undefeated conference season going 7-0 among 4A-1 competition by concluding the regular season with a 55-0 whitewashing of Gravette, the fourth straight shutout as the Tigers outscore conference opponents 174-0 in weeks seven through 10.

Nov. 9, 2012 – Abshier's defense celebrates its seventh shutout of the season by holding Crossett (4A-8) scoreless during a 52-0 first-round playoff victory.

Nov. 16, 2012 – Pottsville quarterback Michael Perry slips and is tackled while attempting to run a bootleg against the grain and Prairie Grove makes a fourth down stop to preserve an incredible 34-28 playoff win. The Tigers were down 28-12 early in the fourth quarter before rallying to upend Pottsville (4A-4).

Nov. 23, 2012 – Abshier's Tigers go toe-to-toe with Billy Dawson's Nashville Scrappers emerging with a dramatic 41-34 quarterfinal playoff victory over Nashville (4A-7).

Nov. 30, 2012 – Two-time All-State middle linebacker Jacob Kahl scores his first and only career touchdown returning a blocked punt. Defensive lineman Jarrod Murphy got a hand on the ball, but the Tigers lose a 4A State semifinal game, 32-15, at Stuttgart (4A-2). The loss is the only one of the season for Prairie Grove, which finishes 12-1 scoring a career-high 508 points for an Abshier-coached team while yielding a mere 123 through 13 games.

Oct. 11, 2013 – A 40-17 Homecoming win over eventual state quarterfinalist, Lincoln, then coached by current Benton head coach Brad Harris, decides the 4A-1 conference championship for Abshier and Prairie Grove. The Tigers go 10-2 and 7-0 in the league while Lincoln ends up 11-2 and 6-1. The Tigers record their second consecutive 10-win season scoring 440 points while allowing 179 but end the year with a heartbreaking, 14-12, first-round playoff loss to Valley View (4A-3).

Sept. 4, 2015 – Prairie Grove can't get on track and loses the season-opener to Farmington (5A West) by a 28-12 final at Allen Holland Field. The Tigers will not lose again until they reach the Class 4A State finals in December.

Oct. 9, 2015 – Prairie Grove shakes up the season rankings by handing Shiloh Christian a 62-33 loss, then whips Pea Ridge, 40-16, on the road the following week to put themselves in the driver's seat for a third straight undefeated conference season.

Nov. 6, 2015 – Prairie Grove overwhelms Lincoln, 62-20, to reach the 60-point plateau for the second time while wrapping up the 4A-1 league title by going 7-0.

Nov. 13, 2015 – Abshier and Prairie Grove begin a historic playoff run by defeating Jonesboro Westside (4A-3) by a 44-14 score in the first-round at home. Abshier invited PGHS graduate Raymond Montgomery to participate in the coin toss. Blake Faulk ran for two touchdowns and Sam Dodd threw for another. Westside was held to 16 yards passing, and had its first three passes intercepted.

Nov. 20, 2015 – Prairie Grove sustained a 69-yard scoring drive to seal a 34-24 win after Ashdown pulled within 26-24 with 6:10 left in the game on an 18-yard run by Tre Green, but couldn't add a 2-point conversion. Cole Walker's 1-yard plunge and Blake Faulk's 2-point conversion set the final score.

Nov. 27, 2015 – Prairie Grove jumped out to a 14-0 lead with Blake Faulk scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 250 yards on 14 carries. Faulk scored on runs of 50, 7, 28 and 48 yards and helped the Tigers pile up 398 yards rushing in the mercy-rule win. Senior linebacker Dakota Hutchison recorded 14 tackles and helped shut down Star City's run game in the 50-21 quarterfinal win.

Dec. 4, 2015 – Arkadelphia (4A-7) captured an early 7-0 lead, but Prairie Grove scored on all six first-half possessions to roll over Arkadelphia 61-42. Senior quarterback Sam Dodd completed 10-of-11 passes and two touchdowns in the first half with the Tigers leading 43-14. Dodd finished 13-of-17 for 330 yards and four touchdowns while Blake Faulk rushed 14 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 131 yards all for touchdowns.

Dec. 12, 2015 – Prairie Grove takes a 20-19 lead at halftime, but allows 20 unanswered points in the second half as Nashville (4A-7) wins the Class 4A State championship 39-20 at War Memorial Stadium. Prairie Grove sets a school record for wins going 13-2 overall with a perfect 7-0 conference record. The Tigers rack up 655 points, a career high for Abshier, while allowing 297.

Oct. 7, 2016 – Senior Zeke Laird throws 6 touchdown passes – hooking up with Isaac Disney for 59 and 57 yards, Dustin Burton for 56, DeMarcus Cooper for 23 and 7, plus Anthony Johnson for 6 yards and rips off a 54-yard quarterback keeper leading the Tigers to a 45-15 rout of Shiloh Christian at Champions Stadium.

Oct. 14, 2016 – Senior Isaac Disney demolishes Pea Ridge on defense – returning interceptions 48 and 25 yards for touchdowns to go with a blocked punt as Prairie Grove takes over sole possession of first place in the 4A-1 with a resounding 42-21 Homecoming victory.

Oct. 28, 2016 – Abshier and the Tigers secure home field advantage for the Class 4A state playoffs by handing Berryville a 49-6 loss. The previous week Prairie Grove accumulated 534 yards of total offense winning big at Gentry, 62-28.

Nov. 25, 2016 – After a first-round bye and a second-round, 61-13, blowout of Central Arkansas Christian (4A-2), Prairie Grove beats Gosnell (4A-3) in the quarterfinals by a 48-26 margin. The Tigers recovered two onside kick attempts by CAC and one of their own as special teams keyed the win.

Nov. 2, 2016 – The Tigers reach the Class 4A State semifinals, but lose to Warren (4A-8), which goes on to win the state title, 48-28, at home. The loss is the only one of the season for Abshier and the Tigers, with a 12-1 overall record and unblemished 7-0 conference mark. Points for (567) and points against (217) illustrate Prairie Grove's dominance.

Aug. 29, 2017 – Abshier and the Tigers bump off Farmington (5A West) in a nonconference game. Cornerback Collin Bryant's 74-yard interception runback for a touchdown seals the 36-13 win early in the fourth quarter.

Oct. 13, 2017 – Prairie Grove's 20-game 4A-1 Conference win-streak comes to an end with a 26-21 road loss at Pea Ridge. The previous week the Tigers defeated Shiloh Christian 35-21.

Nov. 3, 2017 – The Tigers earn a share of the league championship by routing Lincoln, 56-25, to finish 6-1 in the 4A-1.

Nov. 10, 2017 – Prairie Grove puts 56 points on the board for the second straight week knocking Pottsville (4A-4) out of the playoffs by a 56-21 score. The Tigers win over Stuttgart (4A-2) the next week, 24-14, but lose at home, 35-13, to eventual state champion Warren (4A-8) advancing to the quarterfinals for the third straight season. Prairie Grove finishes 11-2 overall, and 6-1 in league play scoring 460 points against 216 allowed defensively.

Nov. 2, 2018 – The Tigers roar back from a 20-7 first quarter deficit by scoring 28 points in the second period to take a 35-34 halftime lead, but lose 59-48 at Lincoln. The teams combine for more 1,200 yards of total offense, and the loss snaps Abshier's 19-game winning streak against the Wolves.

Nov. 8, 2019 – Junior quarterback Knox Laird throws two second half touchdown passes and Abshier records career victory No. 199 with a 34-14 win over Lincoln. The Tigers lose 28-27 at Hamburg (4A-8) in a first-round playoff game the next week.