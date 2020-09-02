FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission denied a request last week to revise the preliminary plat for Farmington Heights subdivision, Phase 2, to allow the developer to pay money in lieu of setting aside land for a community park.

The vote was 6-1 to turn down the request. Commissioner Bobby Wilson was the only member to vote in favor of the request.

Ferdi Fourie of Civil Design Engineers Inc., project manager for the development, presented the request on behalf of owner Indian Territory Inc.

In a letter to the city, Fourie wrote that the owner wanted to delete the proposed one-acre public park and replace it with four additional building lots.

Instead of the park land, Fourie said the developer proposed a $600 per lot contribution to Farmington's parks and development fund for a total of $54,600 for 91 lots.

The city allows developers to set aside land for a public park or pay $600 per lot in lieu of dedicating land for a park.

The commission approved the preliminary plat for Farmington Heights, Phase 2, at its May 21, 2018, meeting. That plat showed Phase 2 would have 86 lots, a public park, and would be located on 30 acres at South 54th Street and Woolsey Farm Road. It is adjacent to Phase 1, which is under construction and will have about 125 lots when it is finished.

The commission approved a variance for the park land the next month at its June 25, 2018, meeting. Fourie asked to reduce the park land from 1.74 acres to 1.04 acres. At the time, Fourie noted the dedicated park lands for Phases 1 and 2 were adjacent and the plan was to combine the property to build a larger area that would be accessible to residents living in both phases.

Commissioner Gerry Harris asked Fourie at the Aug. 24 meeting why the owner was asking for the change.

"It adds four lots and we didn't feel like we could provide a good park there," said Fourie, who attended the meeting virtually through the Zoom app. "It gives the option to pay the fee in lieu of and we're just asking for that option."

The commission's newest member, Keith Macedo, asked if paying money instead of setting aside park land was a common request in Farmington.

Commission Chairman Robert Mann told him, "Sometimes, it depends," and Melissa McCarville, city business manager, noted the city allows developers either option up front. She said the city has not had any developers change their minds about the options.

Commissioner Judy Horne told Macedo that most developers do not build parks but "try to crowd absolutely as many lots into the development as they possible can."

Mann reminded Horne it's the legal right for developers to choose to pay the money and Horne said she knew that but thought it was sad.

"Green space is healthy for our citizens," Horne added.

Commissioner Chad Ball said removing the land for a park in Phase 2 would reduce the size of the combined park for both phases and would reduce the value of the overall park for residents.

"I do not think that it is worth the money that we get in lieu of and I will not support this for those reasons," Ball said.

Rick Bramall, city building official, said the park for Phase 1 has not been developed yet and for now is just a piece of rough land being mowed. The city's ordinance requires a developer to install amenities on dedicated public parks in residential subdivisions. The land is then deeded over for the city to maintain.

Fouri was asked about plans for the park in Phase 1 and he responded the developer probably would ask to pay fees in lieu of dedicated park land for Phase 1 also and would submit an amendment to a final plat.

"So no park is what is the ultimate plan for the developers?" Ball asked.

Horne said Farmington Heights needs a gathering place.

"All that area is in Phase 1 is just row after row after row of houses, and they need some green space," Horne said.

Harris pointed out that pocket parks are wonderful for moms and young children who are out walking.

"There's something there for that neighborhood," Harris said. "I know pocket parks can be a maintenance nightmare but I also know they add a lot of value to these neighborhoods."

Ball added, "Any green space where the community can gather, the neighborhood walk around, I consider an attribute for the city...$54,600, I get it, but this is going to be forever and will be something that generations will enjoy."