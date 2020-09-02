COURTESY PHOTO Sydney Stearman, left, of Prairie Grove, Trey Hill of Farmington, Corbin Stearman of Prairie Grove and Trey Hill of Farmington participate in the dairy show at the Washington County Fair last week. The fair was closed to the public but open for the junior livestock judging shows.

COURTESY PHOTO Sydney Stearman, left, of Prairie Grove, Sawyer Hill of Farmington, Corbin Stearman of Prairie Grove and Trey Hill of Farmington - who are all related as siblings or first cousins - participate in the dairy show at the Washington County Fair last week. The fair was closed to the public but open for the junior livestock judging shows.

COURTESY PHOTO Harlie Mabry with Goin' Showin' 4H Club participates in the premium livestock sale at the Washington County Fair on Aug. 27. Harlie had the Reserve Grand Champion registered gilt.

COURTESY PHOTO Kaleb Barneberg, Lincoln FFA president, exhibited the reserve grand champion broiler pen at the 2020 Washington County Fair.

COURTESY PHOTO Claire Hale, 7, of Hog Eye 4-H Club, exhibited the grand champion Hyline Browns at the 2020 Washington County Fair.

COURTESY PHOTO Hailey Crawley and her father, Matt, sheared her sheep in preparation for the Washington County Fair last week. The fair was open to junior livestock exhibitions only.

PHOTO COURTESY FARMINGTON SCHOOLS Farmington students were success in the Dark Cross Market Hog show at the Washington County Fair last week. All five class winners are students in Farmington School District: Chloe Mabry (10th), Wyatt Hunt (11th), Lizzie Mabry (8th), Lily Dismang (11th), and Harlie Mabry (4th).

PHOTO COURTESY LINCOLN SCHOOLS Jane Bontrager, a junior at Lincoln High School, exhibits her sheep, Molly, at the Washington County Fair last week. This was the first year for Bontrager to participate in the county fair.

COURTESY PHOTO Casey Burden, a senior at Lincoln High School, has been showing at the county far since she was 5 years old. She exhibited this steer at the 2020 fair.