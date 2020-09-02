MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Three generations of Prairie Grove football are represented by the Abshier family (from left): Patrick Abshier, father, of Alex (center), currently an eighth grader; and Danny Abshier, head coach entering his 30th season on the Tiger coaching staff, the last 28 as head coach.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Many milestones accomplished throughout the last 30 years encompassing Danny Abshier's association with the Prairie Grove football program all point towards persistent pursuit of excellence.

Danny Abshier's sons Patrick and Robbie each contributed to their dad's success while daughter Ashton left her mark on Prairie Grove athletics as a member of the Lady Tigers' girls basketball team and now grandson, Alex Abshier, is in the football program as an eighth-grade member of the junior high team.

Win No. 200 for Danny Abshier (199-114-2) could come in the Tigers' season-opener Sept. 2 at home against their No. 1 rival, Farmington, which owns a two-game win streak in the annual 'Battle of 62.'

"I'm very proud of him, great guy, great mentor, great dad, and if anybody deserves it, it's him and I think he'll get there and get there quickly," Patrick Abshier said.

Alex plays receiver and quarterback. Both his grandfather and dad are thrilled to observe his progress as a football player.

"It's very exciting. I just want Alex to have fun and now he's having fun. He loves playing for his grandpa, 'Poppy,' and it's been a good experience for him so far," Patrick Abshier said.

Alex Abshier has grown up watching his grandfather coach football and eager to get out onto the field. A special memory he treasures was of the 2015 Prairie Grove varsity advancing to the state finals at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

"There was this one time that he got all the way to the state championship so we went to the Little Rock Razorback Stadium and I remember going down on the field and cheering for him while we were down there," Alex said.

Alex benefits from his dad's advice on knowing what's expected from each Prairie Grove football athlete.

"He tells me to be aggressive and to hit hard, and he's just trying to make me get better," Alex said.

Alex plays wide receiver and quarterback. His personal goal is to earn a starting position and he endeavors to set a good example for his younger brothers.

"I just try to show them how to play football and make sure they know how to do it," Alex said.