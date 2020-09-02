Sign in
Junior Cards Suffer Loss by Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman quarterback Cameron Vanzant (No. 4), shown throwing to an open receiver near the right pylon during a scrimmage against Van Buren, passed 27 yards to tight end Michael Douglas and ran 80 yards for a touchdown to account for all of the junior Cardinals' points in a 35-12 loss to Rogers to open the junior high season. Aug. 24. Farmington trailed 14-6 at the half, but couldn't catch up. "Our players fought hard and never gave up,"" said coach Austin Lewis. "[We're] working hard for next week's game against Prairie Grove." The junior Cardinals host the junior Tigers with the seventh grade game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Stadium.

