MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman quarterback Cameron Vanzant (No. 4), shown throwing to an open receiver near the right pylon during a scrimmage against Van Buren, passed 27 yards to tight end Michael Douglas and ran 80 yards for a touchdown to account for all of the junior Cardinals' points in a 35-12 loss to Rogers to open the junior high season. Aug. 24. Farmington trailed 14-6 at the half, but couldn't catch up. "Our players fought hard and never gave up,"" said coach Austin Lewis. "[We're] working hard for next week's game against Prairie Grove." The junior Cardinals host the junior Tigers with the seventh grade game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Stadium.

