PRAIRIE GROVE

Danette Murphy, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 13 in connection with disorderly conduct, failure to pay fines.

Azailiss Bustamante, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 14 in connection with domestic battery - 3rd degree, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Stein Peterson, 48, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 16 on a warrant for theft of property.

Isaiah Aaron, 22, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Bohannan, 56, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Charles Cunningham, 41, of Conway, Ark., was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Felicia Romine, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 17, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 19 in connection with aggravated robbery.

Cheryle Cooper, 50, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anthony Thomas, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristopher Scates, 22, of Bentonville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Hopson, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jack Reynolds, 28, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Ducic, 38, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Butterfly, 35, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Branden Green 21, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 21 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Tarde, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Juvenile male, 17, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license, careless driving.

Juvenile male, 17, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 22 in connection with pssession of drug parapernalia.

Corry White, 38, of Canehill, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Way, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Derrick Williamson, 40, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Timothy Kosiek, 39, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marcus Gooding, 21, of Farmington, was cited Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.