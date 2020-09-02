The restoration business in United States is huge. People like you and I spend $200 billion annually to rebuild, refurbish and bring back to life a growing number of things.

Restoration of furniture, houses, cars and the such has been carved into our DNA for decades.

For many people, the passion to restore 'stuff' started by watching "This Old House" television show staring Bob Vila back in 1979.

The restoration trend continued with "The Six Million Dollar Man" television show. I recall the opening credits of the show; "Steve Austin, astronaut. A man barely alive. We can rebuild him. We have the capability to make the world's first bionic man. Better than he was before. Better...stronger...faster."

Those words of "rebuilding, better than before" were the springboard for many folks in rebuilding everything from ink pens to automobiles.

A great example of returning something to a former condition is displayed in one of several television shows featuring classic car restoration. A typical classic car restoration shop takes a rusted-out 50-plus-year-old car (many times) missing critical parts such as a motor and rebuilds the car to perfect, like-new condition.

My first car was a 1967 Mustang. For years I thought about purchasing a 1967 Mustang with the goal of restoring the car to the same condition as I remember at 16 years old.

While we have bought into the passion of restoring houses, cars and other things to their 'former condition,' God has a restoration passion also.

In fact, God is the originator of restoration, bringing people back to a former position or condition.

At the very moment sin entered the world via Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden (thank you very much), a tension-filled, deteriorating relationship started between God and mankind.

While you and I use manmade tools in a restoration project, God's tool in restoring our relationship with Him is atonement. In fact, God's perfect atonement plan was to restore our relationship with Him without tension.

When Jesus Christ died on the cross for you and me, He created a situation of atonement.

His crucifixion removed the tension between us and God.

Jesus Christ provided you and me an opportunity for a restored relationship with God and forgiveness of our sins (Hebrews 2:17).

The Bible tell us in II Corinthians 5:18-21 that God reconciled you and me to Him through Christ (in a relationship without tension).

The offer from God to rediscover or restore our relationship with Him is waiting for our acceptance.

Thinking back on the "Six Million Dollar Man" television show's opening credits ... "a man barely alive, we have the capability to make him better than he was before."

Today, you may be in situation, barely hanging on in life due to a variety of challenges, but through Jesus Christ, the opportunity is there for a relationship with Him...better than before.

If you are considering a personal restoration project of rebuilding your life, this is an encouragement to accept the offer from God for a tension-free relationship with Him.

I wanted to save the best part until last; the cost of your personal restoration project, restoring your relationship with God has already been paid for.

--DENNIS R. HIXSON OF FAYETTEVILLE IS A HUSBAND, FATHER, TEACHER, BUSINESSS LEADER, AUTOR AND MENTOR. CURRENTLY HE TEACHES ADULT BIBLE CLASSES AT PRAIRIE GROVE CHRISTIAN CHURCH AND FAYETTEVILLE SALVATION ARMY. SEND COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS TO: [email protected]