I know the hurricanes are named in alphabetic order, but do they use every letter as they happen? If so, these two that are expected are the 12th and 13th this year, and worse then usual. Though we expect to receive rain from the remnants, we should think of those in the midst of it, and pray for them.

We have heard of the passing of A.C. Jordan, of Lacy, Wash. He leaves to survive, his wife Velma Thomas Jordan, and two daughters. A.C. graduated from the U of A as Lieutenant Colonel and joined the army. Just before his retirement there, his last assignment was to some service in the Pentagon.

Over the years, the local Sugar Hill Church has been the recipient of A.C. and Velma's generosity, with their many contributions, including the air conditioner unit and the new windows. Plaques are proudly displayed in the church, stating "In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Thomas," parents of Velma. They were long-time members of the church.

This would have been A.C. and Velma's 75th anniversary. I don't know what A.C.'s ailments were, but he suddenly said, "I just can't take this any more," and he quietly and peacefully left this world of sorrow and into the arms of his Savior.

We've enjoyed beautiful sunrises recently, with clouds and the sun shining through, they make such beautiful pictures. Then, one morning, no clouds, just one huge red ball. So, if we have too many worries, or clouds, just let the SON shine through and we'll fine the beauty and blessings.

Happy birthday to Jimmy Huffaker, Evonne Osborn, Tom Lockhart, Noah King, Jared Munyon, Jeff Barnes, Phillip Karnes, Barbara Goolsby, Rick Reed, Disa Almeta, Scott Meyer.

Happy years, all!