You may not give saliva much thought, but it has a lot to tell you about your body and your health. When you wake up in the morning, your mouth may feel a little dry -- a clue that your body needs water after seven or eight hours of rest.

Or maybe you experience hypersalivation throughout the day and night, which could be a sign of pregnancy.

Those two scenarios are just scratching the surface when it comes to the stories that our saliva has to tell.

The quality and content of your saliva may contain information about systemic conditions, such as diabetes and Sjögren's syndrome, making your dentist your first line of defense against the potentially debilitating impact of chronic diseases.

Why Saliva Matters

The clear fluid produced by your salivary glands lubricates the mouth as you chew, swallow and digest food. It also helps keep your teeth clean by encouraging a healthy pH balance in the mouth to reduce your risk of dental decay. Composed primarily of water, your saliva also consists of digestive enzymes, electrolytes and proteins.

People with autoimmune conditions, certain cancers, heart disease, malnutrition or obesity may notice a disturbance in saliva production. Don't be shy about speaking with your doctor or dentist about any changes to saliva that you experience.

Best practices For Dry Mouth

Tired of feeling parched every time you try to have a conversation? Try these tips to tackle a pesky case of dry mouth, otherwise known as xerostomia:

• Chew sugar-free gum.

• Choose mouthwash containing xylitol.

• If you use tobacco, quit.

• Reduce your caffeine intake.

• Stay hydrated by drinking water.

• Breathe through your nose instead of your mouth.

