MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior fullback Foster Layman rushes for a fourth quarter touchdown to put the Tigers back ahead erasing a 7-6 Farmington lead. Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier won his 200th game Friday by a 19-7 score in the annual 'Battle of 62.'

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier won his 200th Arkansas high school career football victory with a 19-7 defeat of top rival Farmington in the annual 'Battle of 62' at Tiger Den Stadium Friday.

For Abshier achieving the milestone sank in a little sweeter coming against the school he graduated from and snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers in the all-time series, which Farmington leads 31-30.

"Just think about it, I was there 12 years; and I was over here [at Prairie Grove] 30 -- 18 years difference," Abshier said.

The Tigers outgained Farmington 356-231 in total yardage with a big edge 168-65 in passing yards. Senior quarterback Knox Laird (5-10, 180) completed 9-of-14 passes for 168 yards and touchdowns of 7 yards to sophomore tight end Matthew Velasco in the first quarter and a game-sealing 11-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Landon Semrad in the fourth quarter.

In between those two scores, Farmington foiled Prairie Grove's 2-point attempt following the first touchdown; and captured a 7-6 lead going into the fourth quarter. Lightning delays affected both the first and second half kickoffs.

Farmington took the second half kickoff on the heels of a second 30-minute lightning delay and drove 60 yards in 8 plays led by senior quarterback Tate Sutton coming off the bench for the second straight game. Josh Cartwright's kick return established good field position. Sutton ran 15 yards to convert third-and-10, then starter Ian Cartwright returned to cap the drive with a 12-yard scoring keeper.

Luis Zavala's extra-point kick gave Farmington its only lead with 8:38 left in the third.

In last season's 27-7 loss at Farmington, Prairie Grove was held to 9 yards passing and suffered multiple sacks. This year, they had to overcome their own fears to execute a 69-yard, 12-play drive to regain the lead in the third culminated by Foster Layman's 6-yard run to daylight began with an incomplete pass, and when a second 2-point conversion failed the 12-7 lead wasn't safe with 10:37 showing in the fourth.

"We were so close to making that thing roll pretty big, we were scared," Abshier said. "I told them at halftime, 'I'm just glad we didn't throw a touchdown to them for six. What we did was good and we're trying to add to what we're doing when the Wing-T doesn't quite cut it."

The deciding play occurred on special teams with Farmington lining up in punt formation on fourth-and-five from its own 39. The snap went to the upback, Terrion Swift, and he was tackled by Carter Scates giving Prairie Grove a short field at the Cardinal 35.

Prairie Grove cashed in to put the game away.

Laird threw to Semrad for 29 yards putting the ball inside the 10 and converted third-and-goal from the 11 overcoming a false start penalty by hooking up with the 6-3 junior wideout again for a touchdown. Paytin Higgins booted the P.A.T. and the Tigers were in the driver's seat holding a 19-7 advantage. Their defense made that hold up as the final 6:41 played out getting Abshier into select company including Farmington coach Mike Adams among Arkansas high school football coaches with 2oo wins.

Speaking for his class which got their first varsity win in the rivalry series, senior halfback Cade Grant summed up the team's jubilation.

"It feels awesome, best game in my high school career," Grant said. "It means a lot for all he's done for us the last six or seven years since seventh grade. It's awesome that we get to be out here to get his 200th win for him."

Abshier's wife, Kaye, said she was very proud of her husband. The couple's son, Patrick, and daughter, Ashton, celebrated as did Patrick's sons Alex, Eli and Jude.

"It was definitely a little bit delayed, but after the first quarter I just had a feeling it's going to be tonight and it's going to be against Farmington and that was awesome," Patrick Abshier said. "I'm so proud of him and all his accomplishments and look forward to what this season has to hold."

"Seeing him this happy is really exciting. He wants to go talk to his guys. It's not about the 200, beating Farmington was awesome," Ashton Abhsier said, explaining what she thinks makes her dad a great coach. "Dedication, it's not just about winning. He wants to make better men out of them."

Alex thought his grandpa caught Farmington's defense off-guard finding passing opportunities.

"Yeah, he did a lot, especially on the [tight end] dump when Knox threw it over," Alex Abshier said describing the thrill of witnessing Laird's first touchdown pass to Velasco.

Jude, 8, punctuated the historic night, saying, "I'm really happy. He's the best grandpa ever."

PRAIRIE GROVE 19, FARMINGTON 7

Prairie Grove^6^0^0^13^--^19

Farmington^0^0^7^0^--^7

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velasco 7-yard pass from Knox Laird (Run failed), 4:24.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Ian Cartwright 12 run (Luis Zavala kick), 8:38.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Foster Layman 6-yard run (Run failed), 10:37.

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 11-yard pass from Knox Laird (Paytin Higgins kick), 6:41.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Prairie Grove

Total plays^49^64

First downs^9^18

Total offense^231^356

Rushes-yards^28-83^42-188

Passing yards^65^168

Rush average^3.0^4.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-17-65-0-1^9-14-168-2-0

Punts-Avg.^3-40.0^2-N/A

Penalties-Yds^4-27^8-40

Third-down conversion^2-10^6-12

Fourth-down conversion^0-3^2-4