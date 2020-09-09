Lincoln Public Library is taking orders for apple cider and the cost is $10 for a gallon of cider.

Anyone interested may preorder and prepay now. Pickup will be the first Friday and Saturday in October, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2-3. To order apple cider, call the library, 479-824-3294.

Any other year, the apple cider would be available for purchase at the annual Arkansas Apple Festival, held on the first weekend in October. Lincoln Square is filled with visitors and vendors participating in the Apple Festival. The festival was canceled earlier this year because of the covid-19 pandemic.