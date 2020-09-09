COURTESY PHOTO Lincoln Consolidated School District and Aramark food service are offering a free dinner for children four nights a week in the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria. Signs and this message on the sidewalk have been placed to help people find the cafeteria.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln schools and Aramark food service are providing a free hot dinner four evenings a week for children 18 and under or $3.75 for adults. The meal program is not limited to Lincoln students but is open to the public.

"We see the need everyday," said Lesa Owens with Aramark, a company that contracts with the school to provide meals. "There's a need in our community and we want to make sure no one goes hungry."

The meal is provided 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in the middle school cafeteria. Signs have been put up around the school to help people find the cafeteria.

The meal service falls under the Arkansas Department of Heath and its Child and Adult Care Food Program. Lincoln provides the meals and then is reimbursed by the health department for the actual number of meals served.

Owens said some of the favorite meals have been tacos, hot ham and cheese sandwiches and cheeseburger rolatto, similar to Stromboli.

Average attendance has been about 70 people. The school's goal is to serve 100 students and adults.

Along with the meal, the school is required to provide an enrichment activity, which Owens said can be a detailed activity or a very simple one. Enrichment activities have included a dance party to get everyone moving, activity sheets or stickers.

Owens said the meals also are planned around school activities, such as football practice or volleyball games, to help families during those times. This way, she said, students can come in and get their meals either prior to or after the events.

Lincoln has received approval to provide the meals through October. She said the school is applying to continue meals after that and is hoping to receive a waiver that would allow parents to come in, pick up the meals and take them home or pick them up curbside. Enrichment activities then would be sent home for children to do there.

Families do not have to register ahead of time for the meals but are to sign-up when they come for the food, so that the school can get a count of all meals served.

Lincoln has been providing the dinners since Aug. 24, the first day of school.