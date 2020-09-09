DAVID GOTTSCHALK NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Korbin Sprouse, 8, from Springdale, races through the quintuple steps last week at the Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course at Creekside Park in Farmington. Korbin was taking a recess break from virtual classes with his family at the park. All amenities at Creekside Park are now open to the public. The restrooms will remained closed for the time being because of the covid-19 pandemic.

DAVID GOTTSCHALK NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Korbin Sprouse, 8, from Springdale, races through the quintuple steps last week at the Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course at Creekside Park in Farmington. Korbin was taking a recess break from virtual classes with his family at the park. All amenities at Creekside Park are now open to the public. The restrooms will remained closed for the time being because of the covid-19 pandemic.

DAVID GOTTSCHALK NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Korbin Sprouse, 8, from Springdale, races through the quintuple steps last week at the Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course at Creekside Park in Farmington. Korbin was taking a recess break from virtual classes with his family at the park. All amenities at Creekside Park are now open to the public. The restrooms will remained closed for the time being because of the covid-19 pandemic.

DAVID GOTTSCHALK NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Korbin Sprouse, 8, from Springdale, races through the quintuple steps last week at the Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course at Creekside Park in Farmington. Korbin was taking a recess break from virtual classes with his family at the park. All amenities at Creekside Park are now open to the public. The restrooms will remained closed for the time being because of the covid-19 pandemic.