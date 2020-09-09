FARMINGTON -- A 38-year-old man, listed as homeless in Fayetteville, is facing commercial burglary, theft of property and theft of a vehicle for breaking is facing commercial burglary, theft of property and theft of a vehicle for breaking into Kids Unlimited Learning Academy and then stealing the facility's transport van, according to a Farmington police preliminary arrest report.

Robert Chappell was already in the Washington County Detention Center when police were able to make a "positive identification" based on surveillance videos from similar burglaries that occurred in the same time frame, the report said.

Chappell was questioned at the sheriff's office, according to the report, when he admitted to breaking into the childcare facility, stealing food, using the academy's computer and then taking the van.

Police received a call on Aug. 27 about a van stolen from Kids Unlimited, located on Southwinds Drive in Farmington. During the investigation, officers found a suspect had broken into the childcare facility by removing the rubber seal and glass from a glass door.

It appeared the suspect was inside the school for about three hours and had rummaged through desks and property and used the school computers.

The suspect then took the van keys and stole the vehicle, a 2017 Ford transit van used to transport children to and from school. In addition to the van, employees reported that food, a cell phone and a tablet also were missing.

Police sent out an alert to the public about the stolen van and later the same day received information about the van and were able to recover it at Liquor to Go on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville.

Chappell told police he took the van because he was trying to get a ride to Springdale, according to police.

Chappell also told police he used the van to commit more theft and property crimes in Fayetteville. He said no one else was involved in the crimes and that he was breaking into businesses to steal money to purchase methamphetamine, according to the report.

According to the county detention center, Chappell was booked into the jail Aug. 29 on charges filed by Springdale Police Department. Springdale arrested Chappell in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary, theft by receiving, four counts of theft of property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chappell also is in the jail on charges filed by Fayetteville Police Department, including burglary, theft of property, breaking or entering.

Farmington police arrested Chappell on Sept. 4. Farmington also charged Chappell in connection with criminal mischief first degree.