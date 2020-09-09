MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jaimie Garcia, of Lincoln FFA, established a Washington County Fair record, according to auctioneer Rusty Collins, with his market steer selling for $8,000 during the 2020 fair livestock auction Aug. 27. Justin Crawley was the winning bidder who purchased the steer.

Jaimie Garcia, of Lincoln FFA, established a Washington County Fair record, according to auctioneer Rusty Collins, with his market steer selling for $8,000 during the 2020 fair livestock auction Aug. 27. Justin Crawley was the winning bidder who purchased the steer. The Enterprise-Leader will feature all the students who participated in the fair livestock auction in its Sept. 16 issue.

