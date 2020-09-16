PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council held a special emergency meeting Aug. 25 to waive competitive bidding to purchase a new backwash pump for the city's water treatment plant for $40,000 from C&B Drilling of Stuttgart, according to Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works.

The pump was an original 1975 pump and motor from when the plant was constructed. Oelrich said city employees first thought the motor was hit by lightning but then realized the issue was the pump itself. C&B Drilling took the pump for repairs but determined there was "nothing to save," Oelrich said by email.

The city is leasing a temporary pump for $10,000 until the new pump arrives, which will probably be in six to eight weeks.

"This is a big pump with a big motor and pumps, 2,000 gallons per minute," Oelrich said.