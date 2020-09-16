There were lots of happy tears in the Lipford and Cheatham homes last weekend when the college kids showed up. I have been dreaming lately, the dream's so real until I wake up, then I can't ever remember them so when Allee walked in, I said "I'm dreaming!" Johnny and Anna were in the cow pasture when they saw this red car drive up their driveway. Now, there is only one person who drives a car like Allee's. Anna soon came running in, and said, "Where is she?" before Allee came around the corner. Happy day! Johnny got his note pad and wrote down her daily activities, so they will have some way to stay connected. A short session of picking and grinning was enjoyed, but no time for horseback riding this time.

When we asked Allee what her mother did when she showed up, she said she shrieked "eek!" and then "mama cried." Happy tears.

We wonder about our cousins in California, the news gave no town name that sounded familiar. In calling Wanda (Cushing) Brakebill I found they are not near any fires, but they have been warned their power could be shut off any time. That would be really bad because the temperature was 118 degrees that day. I asked her if it was from the fires and she said no, it is "climate change." Other bad news was that Paul is in the hospital much of the time, with dialysis three times a week. Nurses come by when he is home, and a therapist often.

Happy birthday to Teresa Pershall, Mrs. Bill Griscom, Paulette Carlton, John Munyon, Pam Watson, Bill Morris, Jody Cheatham, Elaine Reed, Judy Braly, Stacy Luginbuel, Bessie Smith, Casey Rigsbee, Bryce Bradley, Ashelyn Myers, Jennifer Conner.

Happy anniversary to Joshua and Angel Myers, Tim and Amanda Taylor.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.