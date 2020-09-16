STAFF PHOTO/Abbi Kelly, of Hogeye 4-H/Har-Ber FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $900 for her Grand Champion Commercial Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brian Dobbs was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Audrea Easter, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Dakota Batterton, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for his Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Brinley Dobbs, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Lamb during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. B & R Meat Processing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Cade Smith, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for his Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Reliable Poultry was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Cale Jones, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,100 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Hog during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Nathan and Kristin Pennington were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Clairie Hale, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Grand Champion Brown Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Farm Bureau Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Harlie Mabry, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for her Reserve Grand Champion Registered Gilt during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Springdale Tractor was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jalynn Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $750 for her Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jason Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Washington County Born Champion Market Steer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jon Austin Rogers, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Morrow Heating and Air was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Justin Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,200 for his Reserve Supreme Champion Registered Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Katelyn Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $700 for her Reserve Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27.

STAFF PHOTO/Lauren Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $800 for her Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Levi Weaver, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,800 for his Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Stearman's Roofing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Lindsey Fraser, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Reserve Champion Best In Show Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Horace Crosby and Lance Lee were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Rylie Bignar, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,000 for her Reserve Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brad and Robin Harlow were the buyers.

