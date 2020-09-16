Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Fair Photos September 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption STAFF PHOTO/Abbi Kelly, of Hogeye 4-H/Har-Ber FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $900 for her Grand Champion Commercial Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brian Dobbs was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Abbi Kelly, of Hogeye 4-H/Har-Ber FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $900 for her Grand Champion Commercial Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brian Dobbs was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Abbi Kelly, of Hogeye 4-H/Har-Ber FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $900 for her Grand Champion Commercial Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brian Dobbs was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Abbi Kelly, of Hogeye 4-H/Har-Ber FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $900 for her Grand Champion Commercial Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brian Dobbs was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Audrea Easter, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Audrea Easter, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Dakota Batterton, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for his Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Brinley Dobbs, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Lamb during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. B & R Meat Processing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Brinley Dobbs, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Lamb during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. B & R Meat Processing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Brinley Dobbs, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Lamb during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. B & R Meat Processing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Cade Smith, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for his Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Reliable Poultry was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Cade Smith, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for his Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Reliable Poultry was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Cade Smith, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for his Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Reliable Poultry was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Cale Jones, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,100 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Hog during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Nathan and Kristin Pennington were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Cale Jones, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,100 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Hog during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Nathan and Kristin Pennington were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Cale Jones, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,100 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Hog during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Nathan and Kristin Pennington were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Clairie Hale, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Grand Champion Brown Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Farm Bureau Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Clairie Hale, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Grand Champion Brown Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Farm Bureau Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Clairie Hale, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Grand Champion Brown Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Farm Bureau Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Dakota Batterton, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for his Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Dakota Batterton, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for his Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Harlie Mabry, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for her Reserve Grand Champion Registered Gilt during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Springdale Tractor was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Harlie Mabry, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for her Reserve Grand Champion Registered Gilt during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Springdale Tractor was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Harlie Mabry, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for her Reserve Grand Champion Registered Gilt during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Springdale Tractor was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jalynn Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $750 for her Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jalynn Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $750 for her Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jalynn Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $750 for her Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jason Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Washington County Born Champion Market Steer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jason Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Washington County Born Champion Market Steer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jason Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Washington County Born Champion Market Steer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Jon Austin Rogers, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Morrow Heating and Air was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Kaleb Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,000 for his Reserve Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Justin Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,200 for his Reserve Supreme Champion Registered Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Justin Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,200 for his Reserve Supreme Champion Registered Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Justin Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,200 for his Reserve Supreme Champion Registered Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Kaleb Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,000 for his Reserve Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Kaleb Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,000 for his Reserve Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Katelyn Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $700 for her Reserve Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27.

STAFF PHOTO/Katelyn Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $700 for her Reserve Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27.

STAFF PHOTO/Lauren Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $800 for her Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Levi Weaver, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,800 for his Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Stearman's Roofing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Levi Weaver, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,800 for his Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Stearman's Roofing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Levi Weaver, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,800 for his Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Stearman's Roofing was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Lindsey Fraser, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Reserve Champion Best In Show Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Horace Crosby and Lance Lee were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Audrea Easter, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Lindsey Fraser, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Reserve Champion Best In Show Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Horace Crosby and Lance Lee were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Lindsey Fraser, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Reserve Champion Best In Show Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Horace Crosby and Lance Lee were the buyers.

STAFF PHOTO/Lauren Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $800 for her Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Lauren Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $800 for her Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.

STAFF PHOTO/Katelyn Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $700 for her Reserve Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27.

STAFF PHOTO/Jon Austin Rogers, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Morrow Heating and Air was the buyer.

photo
STAFF PHOTO/Audrea Easter, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Brinley Dobbs, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Lamb during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. B & R Meat Processing was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Cade Smith, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for his Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Reliable Poultry was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Cale Jones, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,100 for her Washington County Born Champion Market Hog during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Nathan and Kristin Pennington were the buyers.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Clairie Hale, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for her Grand Champion Brown Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Farm Bureau Insurance was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Dakota Batterton, of Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for his Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Market Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Harlie Mabry, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,400 for her Reserve Grand Champion Registered Gilt during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Springdale Tractor was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Jalynn Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $750 for her Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Jason Calhoon, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Washington County Born Champion Market Steer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Justin Calhoun, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,200 for his Reserve Supreme Champion Registered Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Lance Lee was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Kaleb Barenberg, of Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,000 for his Reserve Grand Champion Broiler Chain during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Levi Weaver, of Hogeye 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,800 for his Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Stearman's Roofing was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Rylie Bignar, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,000 for her Reserve Supreme Grand Champion Registered Ewe during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Brad and Robin Harlow were the buyers.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Katelyn Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $700 for her Reserve Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Jon Austin Rogers, of Farmington FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $1,300 for his Grand Champion Commercial Beef Heifer during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Morrow Heating and Air was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Lauren Horn, of Prairie Grove 4-H/Lincoln FFA, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $800 for her Grand Champion White Chain Pullet during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Specialty Plant Services was the buyer.
photo
STAFF PHOTO/Lindsey Fraser, of Goin' Showin' 4-H, showed at the Washington County Fair getting $500 for her Reserve Champion Best In Show Rabbit during the 2020 Junior Livestock Premium Auction Aug. 27. Horace Crosby and Lance Lee were the buyers.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT