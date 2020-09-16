Marc Hayot/WCEL The 2019-2020 Lady Cardinals Girls Basketball team was honored during the Aug. 27 Farmington School Board meeting. Here are the 2019-2020 Lady Cardinals: Bottom row: L-R Tori Kersey, Madison Earnheart, Joelle Tidwell. Second Row: L-R Trinity Johnson, Lindsey Scogin. Third Row: L-R Carson Dillard, Allie Devecsery, Camila Gurrola. Fourth Row: L-R Kaci Drain, Megan Hernandez, Daisin Pruitt, Mazzi Carlson. Back Row: L-R Coach Brad Johnson, Audrey Culpepper, Coach Denver Holt. Not pictured: Makenna Vanzant, Morgan Brye, Cadence Dean, Sydney Guinn, Sagely Highland, Trianna Johnson.

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington School Board unanimously approved a $21.8 million budget for the 2020-21 school year at its Aug. 27 meeting.

The district projects to receive almost $21.9 million in revenue, which includes $13.3 million from state money based on school enrollment (called state equalization aid), $6 million from property tax revenue, $460,770 from National School Lunch Student Funding and $325,000 in delinquent taxes.

Jon Laffoon, Farmington's new superintendent of schools, said the district planned to be conservative this year on projected revenue because of the covid-19 pandemic and how that might affect tax revenues.

Budgeted expenditures for the year include $10.4 million for the teacher salary fund, $8.6 million for the operating fund and $2.85 million in debt service payments.

The operating fund is used for certified and classified benefits, operating expenditures, classified salaries, utilities and insurance, custodial, substitutes, transportation and non-contracted salaries.

Actual costs for operating expenditures for 2019-20 was $1.1 million. For the new budget, this line item has been increased almost $197,000 to $1.3 million.

According to district business manager, Mandy Uher, this increase is to purchase extra technology for the year and also because the district will use some some of last year's money that was not spent because of covid-19. As an example, she said money budgeted for professional development last year was not used because of the virus.

In addition, Laffoon said the school system would continue to spend whatever it takes to keep staff and students safe.

Changes To Football

The coronavirus brought some major changes to football season, according to Beau Thompson, athletic and communications director.

"I really didn't know until (Aug. 21) what we could do," Thompson told board members. "We're obviously going to follow all ADH (Arkansas Department of Health) guidelines. We have to stay under 66 percent max capacity."

Thompson said the athletic department intentionally over-estimated the number of Triple A passes and Lifetime passes that would be used at the games. Triple A passes are normally offered to school officials, and Lifetime passes are offered to those 65 and older, Thompson said.

The day before the meeting, Thompson sold almost 90 season passes which subtracts from the maximum occupancy that will be allowed at every game.

Another 90 spots will be deducted for the band, because they will be sitting in the stands this year instead of being out on the field, Thompson said.

Tuesday, Thompson said he does not believe Farmington will have any problems with staying below capacity this year at football games. Farmington had less than 1,000 people in the stadium at the first football game.

"We're very lucky that our stadium is big," Thompson said.

The stadium's full capacity is 3,500. For the 2020 football season, the district does not plan to have any more than 1,900 in the stadium at one time because of covid-19 restrictions, and this includes everyone involved: players and coaches, cheer and dance, band, fans and all others.

Other changes made for the season include face masks being required inside the facility for people ages 10 and up, Thompson said. Also, kids under the age of 10 have to be accompanied by an adult.

"That's a big deal for us, because a lot of people just let their kids go at football games and that's great, but not this year," Thompson said.

Sanitation stations will be set up by the concession stand, and the concession stand will only offer prepackaged food.

During the games, extra staff will be working around the concession stand and other high traffic areas to keep those areas sanitized, as well as patrolling to make sure people are doing what they are supposed to, Thompson said.

Every other set of bleachers will be taped off and blue "Xs" will be placed on the ones that aren't taped off, Thompson said.

The main concern is that the football team may not be able to play all 10 games this year, Thompson said. The athletic director believes all it takes is a letter from the superintendent not to play.

Girls' Basketball Team Honored

During the meeting, the 2019-2020 Lady Cardinals girls basketball team was honored for its 32-3 season and for being named state champions. Coach Brad Johnson said Farmington was one of the top 150 teams in the nation.

"As a coach, I didn't realize until after the season was over that there's over 18,000 varsity girls basketball teams in the nation and we finished ranked 149 out of that," Johnson said.

Personnel/Other Actions

The board accepted several resignations and hired new staff. Michelle Beeks, report coordinator and human resources, submitted her resignation. She has been with Farmington School District for 20 years and is moving to Harrison. The board also accepted resignations from teachers Nancy Porter, Vicki Craft, Si Hornbeck and Stacey Thomas.

The board approved recommendations to hire Emily Sanders and William Worthey as classroom teachers and Chasity Spicer and Lisa Lee as teaching assistants.

The Farmington School Board also heard and approved the following items:

• The consent agenda which included the minutes from the previous meeting, inter-district transfers and the financial statement.

• Recommendations for updates on the Ready for Learning plan presented by Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton.

• The 2020-2021 district calendar. The last day of school will be May 27.

• Purchasing a new truck for FFA through a buyback program with Cowboy Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Clinton. The dealer will buy the truck back after a year.

• Renewed Go Guardian for the staff and approved new policies regarding AR Covid Emergency Leave for classified and certified employees.

• A motion by Board President Travis Warren to increase the district procurement rate to $20,000.