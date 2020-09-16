FARMINGTON -- On the mayor's recommendation, Farmington City Council on Monday appointed Hunter Carnahan to fill the vacancy for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat on the council.

Only two residents from Ward 1, which includes areas around Creekside Park, submitted letters showing their interest in the position. Brian Steichman of White Street was the other person who submitted a statement of interest application.

Carnahan, who lives on Hunter Street, is a police officer with Elkins Police Department and has been a Farmington volunteer firefighter for almost six years.

In a letter to city officials, Carnahan said he's lived in Farmington for more than nine years, both his children graduated from Farmington, and has been a volunteer coach for the Farmington PeeWee program in basketball and football.

"As a full-time officer for Elkins and a volunteer fireman for Farmington, I feel like I have made a positive impact in our community," Carnahan said. "I would like to further that impact by helping with the decisions that directly affect our citizens."

Mayor Ernie Penn said he was surprised the city only received two letters of interest but noted he believes Carnahan will do a good job as a new council member.

"He's committed to being here and he wants to be a part of making Farmington a better place," Penn said.

According to Steichman's application, Steichman has lived in Farmington since 2011, and currently is the van driver and teacher's aide at Kids Unlimited in Farmington. He's previously worked for Environmental Services Co., and has been in TV news in Fayetteville.

Steichman said he was interested in the vacancy because he would like to "learn and work toward improving our little town which is growing almost too rapidly."

Steichman said he would be interested in helping add more well-lit trails and sidewalks in Farmington.

"My hope is to quickly contribute many worthwhile ideas to improve the city and perhaps encourage local businesses to thrive here and not just become another pass-by-town lined with big chain stores and fast-food stops," Steichman wrote in his application letter.

Abby Spinks, who was elected to the Ward 1, Position 2 position in November 2018, resigned the seat because she was moving out of town.

Carnahan will serve the remainder of Spinks' four-year term through December 2022. Penn said he most likely would swear Carnahan into office at the October meeting.

In other business, City Clerk Kelly Penn gave out monthly financial information.

The city's revenue from its local sales tax continues to be up, compared to the same month in 2019.

For the August distribution, Farmington received $174,923 from June sales, compared to $131,760 received for the same period last year, an increase of $43,162. For the year, January-August, Farmington is up by more than $182,000, compared to January-August 2019.

Receipts from the state sales tax also increased, compared to the same period in 2019. For August, Farmington received $121,519 from state sales tax revenues (for June sales), compared to $107,000 in August 2019. Distributions from the state sales tax to cities and counties are based on per capita.