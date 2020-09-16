MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Tate Pickens concentrates to make a spectacular catch off a deflection after he collided with a Springdale defensive back. Although Pickens made the catch, officials ruled he was out-of-bounds. Farmington beat the Bulldogs, 14-7, to record a second win over a varsity Class 7A opponent this season. The Cardinals are off this week with a bye then plays host to Harrison at home on Sept. 25 to begin 5A West play.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's defense excelled causing three turnovers, including Jacob Jay's interception and 30-yard runback to seal Friday's 14-7 victory over Springdale at Cardinal Stadium.

"The defense continued to play really well last Friday. In particular I thought our front really controlled the line of scrimmage all night long," said Farmington coach Mike Adams. "We wanted to make them rely on the passing game because they have a new quarterback who is a great runner, but is not comfortable throwing the ball down field a lot. When they did have to go to the passing game late we came up with two interceptions that saved the game for us."

Big offensive plays decided the game for Farmington. Both Cardinal touchdowns came via explosive long gains. Senior quarterback Ian Cartwright hit wide receiver Devonte Donovan in stride at the 30 and nobody was going to catch the speedster on a 57-yard scoring pass. In the fourth quarter Farmington sustained an 8-play, 73-yard drive highlighted by Caden Elsik's 30-yard run between the 35-yard lines to set the stage for Cartwight's 24-yard touchdown toss to Donovan giving Farmington its first lead with 5:46 remaining after the pair hooked up for a 2-point conversion pass.

"Offensively we got a couple of kids back on the line that really helped. While we missed out on a couple of scoring opportunities due to turnovers, we had several sustained drives which kept us in good field position and kept their offense on the sideline," Adams said. "They were jumping our screens and short routes so [Offensive Coordinator] Spencer [Adams] came up with a couple of adjustments at half where we would fake the short stuff and go deep. Devonte Donovan was able to get behind their coverage twice for long touchdown passes when they came up on the fake to the short stuff."

The win marked Farmington's second this season over a Class 7A football opponent, improving the Cardinals to 2-1 going into conference play Sept. 25 against Harrison. The Cardinals out-gained Springdale 337 to 112 in total offense, but seemed snakebit on special teams -- missing two first-half field goal attempts, suffering a blocked extra-point when Springdale appeared to come across before the snap, and giving up a 54-yard punt return that set up Springdale's only touchdown which put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 at the half.

Springdale experienced troubles, failing also to execute in critical situations. The Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-one from their own 29 but lost a yard which ended their second series. Springdale's defense kept Farmington off the scoreboard for the first 32:49 of the contest thanks to the missed field goals and an interception at the Bulldog 12 in the second period.

Farmington's first drive of the third quarter began with good field position on Tate Pickens' punt return to the Cardinal 40. Cartwright hit tight end Chase Brown for 28 yards, but the drive fizzled on an interception.

Other than yielding a 5-play, 25-yard drive off a turnover with Springdale's Gilberto Dominguez punching the ball in on a 5-yard run at the 1:48 mark of the second, the Cardinal defense was equal to the task. Springdale was limited to 41 yards rushing on 27 attempts for a paltry 1.5 yards-per-carry. Caleb Matthews, Josiah Ingraham and Deklin Gardenhire combined for 27 tackles constantly disrupting Springdale's offense. Seeing his first action of the season William Ingraham smoked out a screen, dropping the receiver for 3-yard loss and Aiden Robinson halted a scramble by Springdale quarterback Landon Phipps, forcing a punt.

A special teams breakdown allowed momentum to tip in Farmington's favor as the Cardinals trimmed the lead to 7-6 late in the third on the heels of a 9-yard Bulldog punt dramatically affected by Jay's speed rush from the outside.

Facing third-and-10, Cartwright delivered a pinpoint throw to Donovan on the fly, and although the PAT failed the Cardinals finally had some points to show for their efforts.

Once more Farmington relied on its defense aided by Bulldog miscues when Pickens tripped and muffed a punt with Springdale recovering in Cardinal territory at the 39 with 1:13 to go in the third. Hayden Cox stopped a run in between an overthrown potential scoring pass and Phipps losing the handle and falling on a snap. Springdale elected to punt on fourth-and-12 from Farmington's 41 but the kick rolled into the end zone for a touchback.

Trailing 7-6 Farmington took over with 7:43 to play in the fourth and 73 yards away from the end zone. The drive began with a 7-yard pass to Donovan and concluded with his 24-yard touchdown reception on a slant route. Elsik picked up 44 yards rushing on four carries during the drive, and the Cardinals tacked on the all-important 2-point conversion to extend their lead to 14-7.

They withstood two Springdale possessions in the final 5:46, stopping one with Robinson's interception and the second with Jay's pick after the Bulldogs reached Farmington's 26 following Elsik's fumble that prevented the Cardinals from running out the clock.

The contest pitted Adams against one of his former players while at Fayetteville, Zak Clark, who is Springdale's head coach.

"It was fun to play against Zak -- he does a great job at Springdale and will be very successful there," Adams said. "It was a great win for our kids to take on the largest high school in the state and beat them on our field. After the disappointment of playing so poorly at Prairie Grove they came back and had a great week of practice and it paid off for them Friday night."

Farmington enjoys a bye week before beginning conference play by hosting Harrison on Sept. 25 at Cardinal Stadium.

FARMINGTON 14, SPRINGDALE 7

Springdale^0^7^0^0^--^7

Farmington^0^0^6^8^--^14

Second Quarter

Springdale -- Gilberto Dominguez 5-yard run (Silvestre Martinez kick), 1:48.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Devonte Donovan 57-yard pass from Ian Cartwright (Kick failed), 3:11.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Devonte Donovan 25-yard pass from Ian Cartwright (Cartwright pass to Donovan), 5:46.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Springdale

Total plays^69^47

First downs^17^7

Total offense^337^112

Rushes-yards^41-150^27 -41

Passing yards^187^71

Rush average^3.7^1.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^15-23-187-2-2^9-18-71-0-1

Punts-Avg.^3-35.0^7-39.0

Fumbles lost^2^1

Turnovers^4^3

Penalties-Yds^5-50^2-10

Third-down conversion^8-16^4-13

Fourth-down conversion^1-2^0-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Caden Elsik 26-123, Ian Cartwright 15-27. Totals 41-150. Springdale 27-41.

PASSING -- Farmington, Ian Cartwright 15-23-187-2-2. Springdale 9-18-71-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Devonte Donovan 6-102, Chase Brown 4-48, Caden Elsik 3-20, Tate Pickens 3-17. Totals 15-187. Springdale 9-71.

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Farmington, Luis Zavala, 38 yards, first quarter, 0:20, Farmington, Luis Zavala, 42 yards, second quarter, 0:21.