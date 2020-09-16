MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior quarterback Levi Wright lines up in the shotgun. Wright passed for two touchdowns in the Wolves' 21-0 victory over Westville, Okla. to keep the State Line Standoff trophy at Lincoln one more year.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln presented head coach Reed Mendoza with his first win and won a trophy in the process by blanking Westville, Okla., 21-0, Friday in the 'State Line Standoff.'

The game suffered lightning delays and was eventually called with the Wolves leading 21-0 and on the verge of scoring again during the second half.

Lincoln senior quarterback Levi Wright overcame an early interception off a tipped screen pass that negated a fine opening drive by passing for two touchdowns to keep the State Line Standoff trophy at Lincoln one more year.

Wright and the Wolves' offense fought off penalties that kept backing them up on their second drive. Wright carried for 19 yards on the opening play of Lincoln's second series following a long Westville punt that resulted in a touchback. However the play became a 2-yard loss due to penalty. On second down Daytin Davis ran across the 30, but the Wolves were again sent back to their own 18.

They simply gave Davis the ball and let him run again to the 30. Wright passed to Audie Ramsey for 14 yards. Kyler Calvin ran twice picking up 16 yards, then Wright hooked up with Davis on a 40-yard touchdown pass. The pair again connected on a 2-point conversion giving the Wolves an 8-0 lead.

Later in the first half Westville wound up in fourth-and-28 thanks to a chop block penalty and defensive plays by Lincoln Morphis breaking up a pass and Davis dropping a runner for five yards. Westville had to punt from its own two. Davis returned the punt to the Yellowjacket 20 and Lincoln sent out the offense.

Calvin ran three times picking up all the yardage and converting second-and-goal after Wright was stopped for no gain. Calvin's 4-yard touchdown put Lincoln up 14-0.

Morphis intercepted a Westville pass but Lincoln was flagged for a chop block on the runback and started another drive from its own 39. Westville stripped Wright of the ball at the goal line on the fifth play of the drive thwarting an opportunity for the Wolves to increase their lead.

Westville, however, had a touchdown run called back by penalty and found itself facing yet one more fourth-and-29 situation from its own 10. A short punt went out-of-bounds at the Yellowjacket 36 and Lincoln capitalized with Wright finding Tyler Brewer for an 11-yard touchdown.

LINCOLN 21, WESTVILLE, OKLA. 0

Lincoln^8^13^0^0^--^21

Westville^0^0^0^0^--^0

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Daytin Davis 40-yard pass from Levi Wright (Davis pass from Wright).

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 4-yard run (kick blocked).

Lincoln -- Tyler Brewer 11-yard pass from Levi Wright (kick).