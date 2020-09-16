LINCOLN -- After a month layoff, Play Day competition resumed at the Lincoln Riding Club Sunday.
Both events last month scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug 30 were canceled and contestants were eager to get back to rodeo action.
After five Play Days many competitors have slipped out due to not paying the necessary fees to qualify for year-end awards. They can still compete, but forfiet any points accumulated for barrel racing, pole bending, and a one barrel speed race taking the place of flags competition.
A single competitor continues to lead all three categories in 5-of-6 age divisions: Scarlett Scraper, Leadline; Emma Parker, 8 & Under; Bailey Sizemore, 9-11; Alexis Arnold, 15-17; and Angelina Downing, 18 & Over.
The lone exception remains in the 12-14 age group with Chloie Thomas holding the top spot in barrel racing with 21 points, just two points ahead of Shania Downing in second place with 19 points.
Shania Downing remains a top contender leading both the flags (26 points) and pole bending (29 points).
Chloie (23 points) and Mika Arnold (18) have a lot of points in flags while Mika's 21 points in poles are good for second place.
LINCOLN RIDING CLUB PLAY DAY STANDINGS
After Five Play Days
Leadline^Barrels^Flags^Poles
Scarlett Scraper^30^28^29
Taylin Scraper^23^25^23
Ellie Edgmon^9^8^9
Gauge Perkins^11^12^11
Oakley Edgmon^5^4^5
8 & Under^Barrels^Flags^Poles
Emma Parker^18^18^12
Tripp Perkins^4^16^4
9-11^Barrels^Flags^Poles
Bailey Sizemore^26^25^24
Gunner Downing^20^21^20
Gavin Hammack^11^11^11
Tatum Perkins^6^10^0
12-14^Barrels^Flags^Poles
Shania Downing^19^26^29
Chloie Thomas^21^23^9
Mika Arnold^14^18^21
Savannah Perkins^16^13^14
Erin Green^8^6^13
Kyleigh Cook^13^2^3
Jasmine Lewis^1^1^1
Madison Hammack^0^0^2
15-17^Barrels^Flags^Poles
Alexis Arnold^22^21^23
Arianna Price^14^13^11
Kristen Mitchell^7^13^14*
Ashley Green^16^10^15
Mattie Turn^11^11^11
Landree Cunningham^11^11^9
Judygail McNeely^8^10^3
Destiny Bowerman^6^8^4
Katelen Green^4^2^2
*Not qualified for year end awards
18 & Over^Barrels^Flags^Poles
Angelina Downing^27^29^24
Marlana Edgmon^15^15^9
Dusti Cole^12^12^17*
Kylee Bobacher^9^9^10
Danyel Moore^4^5^6*
Dean Edgmon^2^7^6
Shawn Hammack^5^5^1
Tiffany Mendez^11^0^0
*Not eligible for year end awards