MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Garrett Teague, of Kansas, Okla., brought this 10-year-old horse named Strawberry to the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day planning an exhibition run.

LINCOLN -- After a month layoff, Play Day competition resumed at the Lincoln Riding Club Sunday.

Both events last month scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug 30 were canceled and contestants were eager to get back to rodeo action.

After five Play Days many competitors have slipped out due to not paying the necessary fees to qualify for year-end awards. They can still compete, but forfiet any points accumulated for barrel racing, pole bending, and a one barrel speed race taking the place of flags competition.

A single competitor continues to lead all three categories in 5-of-6 age divisions: Scarlett Scraper, Leadline; Emma Parker, 8 & Under; Bailey Sizemore, 9-11; Alexis Arnold, 15-17; and Angelina Downing, 18 & Over.

The lone exception remains in the 12-14 age group with Chloie Thomas holding the top spot in barrel racing with 21 points, just two points ahead of Shania Downing in second place with 19 points.

Shania Downing remains a top contender leading both the flags (26 points) and pole bending (29 points).

Chloie (23 points) and Mika Arnold (18) have a lot of points in flags while Mika's 21 points in poles are good for second place.

LINCOLN RIDING CLUB PLAY DAY STANDINGS

After Five Play Days

Leadline^Barrels^Flags^Poles

Scarlett Scraper^30^28^29

Taylin Scraper^23^25^23

Ellie Edgmon^9^8^9

Gauge Perkins^11^12^11

Oakley Edgmon^5^4^5

8 & Under^Barrels^Flags^Poles

Emma Parker^18^18^12

Tripp Perkins^4^16^4

9-11^Barrels^Flags^Poles

Bailey Sizemore^26^25^24

Gunner Downing^20^21^20

Gavin Hammack^11^11^11

Tatum Perkins^6^10^0

12-14^Barrels^Flags^Poles

Shania Downing^19^26^29

Chloie Thomas^21^23^9

Mika Arnold^14^18^21

Savannah Perkins^16^13^14

Erin Green^8^6^13

Kyleigh Cook^13^2^3

Jasmine Lewis^1^1^1

Madison Hammack^0^0^2

15-17^Barrels^Flags^Poles

Alexis Arnold^22^21^23

Arianna Price^14^13^11

Kristen Mitchell^7^13^14*

Ashley Green^16^10^15

Mattie Turn^11^11^11

Landree Cunningham^11^11^9

Judygail McNeely^8^10^3

Destiny Bowerman^6^8^4

Katelen Green^4^2^2

*Not qualified for year end awards

18 & Over^Barrels^Flags^Poles

Angelina Downing^27^29^24

Marlana Edgmon^15^15^9

Dusti Cole^12^12^17*

Kylee Bobacher^9^9^10

Danyel Moore^4^5^6*

Dean Edgmon^2^7^6

Shawn Hammack^5^5^1

Tiffany Mendez^11^0^0

*Not eligible for year end awards