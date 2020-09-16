LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The four streets in Farmington Cemetery are either dirt, gravel or somewhat paved. A couple have big potholes. Mayor Ernie Penn is trying to raise money to have the streets paved. The streets are not dedicated city streets so the city cannot help pay for the project.

FARMINGTON -- Mayor Ernie Penn is on a personal mission to improve the streets in Farmington Cemetery.

He has mailed a letter to more than 100 individuals and businesses asking if they would be willing to donate money to a fundraising campaign to get the roads in the cemetery leveled and overlaid with two inches of new asphalt.

Penn said he got the idea for improving the roads while recovering from surgery earlier this year. He and his wife began walking the roads through the cemetery as part of their route.

"I was shocked about how poor condition the roads were in the cemetery," Penn said in an email about the project.

He contacted Paul Williams, president of the Farmington Cemetery Association, and asked for permission to start a campaign to raise money for the project. The association granted his request. Penn noted that since the streets in the cemetery are not dedicated streets, the city cannot pay for any of the project.

"Our community has been blessed to have such a beautiful cemetery in our city and safe roads are a must for this cemetery," Penn wrote in his letter seeking donations for the project.

He closed his letter with, "I feel very strongly about this project and I have faith that our good citizens and businesses will make this project happen."

Penn proposes to pave the four streets in the cemetery: Frances Williams Drive, Hazel Penn Drive, Lucy Phillips Drive and Lois Smith Drive. His goal is to raise $60,000 by the end of September, so hopefully the project can begin no later than early October.

All donations will go to the Association and are tax-deductible. Checks should be made out to the Farmington Cemetery Association and can be mailed to P.O. Box 633, Farmington, AR 72730.

Penn said he personally purchased the envelopes, stamps and paper for the project. Through Sept. 12, the project has received about 32 donations and/or commitments for a total of $26,950. He expects the campaign will receive additional money during the month of September.

In addition to money donations, Penn said he's received in-kind donations, including a discount price from Tomlinson Asphalt for the construction work and from APAC, an asphalt supplier.

The cemetery has 12 acres and its beginning probably dates back to the 1860s, according to document provided by Paul Williams about the cemetery. He said he believes it is information most likely typed up by his grandmother, Frances Williams.

One of the streets is named after Penn's mother, Hazel Penn. Penn said his parents for many years marked the graves for funeral directors before the burial services.

For more information or to donate to the project, contact Penn at [email protected] or [email protected] or call City Hall, 479-267-3865.