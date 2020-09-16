FILE PHOTO The biennial reenactment of the Battle of Prairie Grove gives visitors the opportunity to see what encampments would have looked like during that time. These women in period clothes visit with Confederate reenctors during the 2018 event. The 2020 reenactment has been canceled but park officials already are planning for the 2022 event.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Another local tradition has been called off for the year in Prairie Grove because of covid-19 concerns.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced last week that it has canceled the Battle of Prairie Grove re-enactment that was scheduled for Dec. 4-6, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park "due to the ongoing public health emergency created by the coronavirus and the resulting global pandemic."

In a news release issued by the department, Grady Spann, director of the Division of Arkansas State Parks, noted that no other Civil War re-enactments have been held this year because of the pandemic.

"We can't faithfully re-enact the battle and ensure the safety of re-enactors and spectators by meeting Department of Health requirements such as maintaining six feet of social distance and requiring they wear face masks," Spann said. "We understand the disappointment of many, including our own park staff, over the cancellation."

The news release said Battle of Prairie Grove re-enactments have attracted thousands of people "hoping to catch a glimpse into life during the 1860s in the Arkansas Ozarks."

The park hosts a re-enactment every two years on the first weekend in December. The 2020 re-enactment would have remembered the 158th anniversary of the Civil War battle that was fought Dec. 7, 1862.

The re-enactments have drawn up to 600 re-enactors and up to 5,000 spectators to Prairie Grove for a weekend that included living history demonstrations, interpretive programming and children's activities on an authentic Civil War battlefield.

"We feel that the responsible thing to do, so as not to endanger the health and welfare of the public, the re-enactors and our staff, was to cancel the event," said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "We hope that when the health emergency brought on by this global pandemic is over, we can host the re-enactment of the Battle of Prairie Grove in 2022."

The Battle of Prairie Grove was fought on Dec. 7, 1862, with the Confederate Army of the Trans-Mississippi clashing with the Union Army of the Frontier.

The battle is described by historians as one of the bloodiest and most intense Civil War battles. About 22,000 soldiers fought for most of the day, and at the end, about 2,700 had been killed, wounded or were missing.

A timeline of the Battle shows the first skirmish was at 7 a.m. that day when the Confederate cavalry surprised the Federal cavalry near Muddy Fork.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Confederate Army arrived and deployed along the ridge near the Borden House. Two Federal divisions under Gen. Francis J. Herron arrived and deployed in the valley near the Illinois River.

The battle in the valley below the Borden House, up the hill to the house and around the Borden House took place from 1:30-4 p.m.

From 4-5:15 p.m., Blunt attacked Confederate troops on a hill west of the Borden House and then withdrew.

The battle was over at 5:15 p.m. when fighting died out due to darkness.

A truce was called at 10 p.m. in order to care for the wounded and at midnight, the Confederate Army began withdrawing from the field.