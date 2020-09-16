LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ronnie Horn is the new agriculture agent with Washington County Office, Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. He started as the agent last year after spending 28 years as an educator. Here, Horn is on a farm in Lincoln where agents have been testing different chemicals to kill weeds in a pasture for cows and horses.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A year after leaving Farmington High School and a 28-year teaching career to begin a new journey as a county extension agricultural agent for Washington County Extension Service, Ronnie Horn said he finds he is still teaching but in different spaces to different people and in different ways.

He is also learning.

"I thought I knew a lot of Ag knowledge," he said, but realized soon it was general knowledge, not specific enough to answer people's questions. "I have to do research."

As an agriculture agent, Horn said he works with farmers on improving soil quality and productivity, and he also works with homeowners who are trying to improve the productivity of their gardens and lawns and how to control plant pests.

He works with people who prefer to use chemicals and with those who prefer to use natural methods, noting, "I work within the parameters of people's preferences."

One of the things Horn said surprises him is how few people know soil tests and farm visits are free. He said people can have as many soil samples tested as they need. He said his office conducted 1,800 soil tests in 2019. And he said he can visit wherever a resident lives.

Another surprise is how rural most of Washington County still is. He said cell service doesn't reach in many remote areas. He chuckled about the interesting and unusual directions he's given when he can't rely on GPS. He said a lot of the roads don't have names or markers.

Horn said he came into the job after a situation in which the former Ag agent was absent nearly three years due to Army Reserves work. Horn said he's had to establish or reestablish connections between his office and county residents.

One of the ways he does this is through a monthly newsletter he puts together using Publisher software. He sends the newsletter to an email list and anyone may be added to this list. In it, he announces workshops and upcoming events, writes articles about current topics of interest, and posts articles he thinks residents will appreciate. He said the workshops vary, but one example is a finance workshop for farmers who are ready to retire.

Another way he is reaching out to people during the pandemic is moving an event he calls Field Day to video. He said he holds a Field Day whenever "notable improvements deserve showing off." He said he normally invites anyone interested to join him at the location of the improvement, but now, due to the coronavirus, he said he makes a video to post and share.

He said more people are using the Internet to seek answers and information but he wishes more farmers would use the agriculture extension office.

"I wish people knew we are here and can help," Horn said.

Many people try to take care of things themselves then experience unsatisfactory results, for example, planting a type of grass without understanding if it's a good choice for their soil and their expectations.

"By the time they realize it's not producing as expected, it's too late," he said.

Horn hopes to get people aware of his availability. He said one person he worked with "couldn't believe the difference in soil productivity" after getting help. He said his main research interest is soils and productivity, and he loves it when he can collaborate with a farmer and see the results of good planning.

Horn said as an Ag agent, he gets calls about a wild variety of topics, including soil fertility, grasses, pastures, hay, chipmunks, weeds, fertilization, insects, turtles and nematodes in blackberries. He said the research tools available to him are excellent, and the Experiment Station has access to specialists in equine, rice, soybean, poultry, animal science, and entomology, plus others. About 75% of his work is consulting, farm visits, phone calls and emails, and 25% is research.

Horn earned his degree at the University of Arkansas and went straight to teaching at Western Yell County High at the foot of Mt. Magazine. He was there seven years, then he moved to Farmington High and taught there 21 years. At Farmington, he taught welding, electrical, mechanical, and horticulture/greenhouse. Horn has been at the UA Experiment Station about one year.

Horn said he misses interaction with students and his work with them as co-adviser of FFA, but he continues to work with students through 4-H and other activities. He said his office provides materials and county-based programs for 4-H clubs in Elkins, Winslow, Prairie Grove and Hogeye.

Horn said he enjoys his job. He's still teaching, only his tools and student demographics have changed.

"Every day is different, lots of variety," he added.

Horn and his wife have four children, two in college and two in high school. Their youngest attend Lincoln High.

For more information, email [email protected] or call the Extension office at 479-444-1755.