MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Tyler Brewer goes up high to bring in a fourth down reception to keep a drive alive during Friday's 35-14 loss to Huntsville. The Wolves take a bye week before beginning 3A-1 Conference play on Sept. 25 at Hackett.

LINCOLN -- Turnovers coupled with an inability to get a handle on Huntsville runningback Slayter Watkins, who scored 4 touchdowns, doomed Lincoln in a 35-14 loss to conclude nonconference play Friday.

The Wolves, playing at home for the second straight week, had two passes intercepted in the end zone to kill promising drives.

Huntsville (2-1) hurt themselves with turnovers, too; yet Lincoln (1-2) couldn't find a means to capitalize.

Lincoln linebacker Levi Wright stepped in front of a receiver picking off a pass by Huntsville quarterback Brooks Wiggins stopping the Eagles' opening drive which went backwards on the previous play when a shotgun snap sailed over Wiggins' head putting the visitors in second-and-25.

Lincoln took over on its own 18, but sloppy offensive execution brought up fourth-and-five. A punt went off the side of Wright's foot giving the Eagles prime field position at the Wolves' 30. Six plays later, Huntsville scored on a fullback dive with Gus Comer carrying the ball 4 yards for a touchdown. Christian Scott kicked the P.A.T. and the Eagles led 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Daytin Davis' fine kickoff return to the 35 went for naught when Wright was intercepted on the Wolves' first play from scrimmage with a pass caroming off the hands of intended receiver Tyler Brewer. Curt Ferguson alertly caught the ball with a short return to the Lincoln 41.

Huntsville wasted no time in going up two scores using another six-play march capped by Watkins' 5-yard touchdown run. The kick failed, leaving Lincoln down 13-0 which remained the margin when the first quarter ended.

Lincoln benefited from another good kickoff return, this one by Austin Munyon out to the Wolves' 37. Lincoln sustained a 14-play drive with Wright completing three consecutive passes to Kyler Calvin, Davis and Rafael Regalado moving the ball into Eagle territory. After a Matthew Sheridan run, Wright connected with Davis on a short screen pass. Davis electrified the hometown Lincoln fans with a 15-yard gain full of energy and fight.

A defender slung him around as he caught the ball, but Davis refused to go down. Putting a hand on the turf, he kept his knees up and spun breaking three tackles to arrive at the Eagle 23. Two plays later, Davis reached down to snag a pass near his ankles converting third-and-five and setting up the Wolves with first-and-goal from the 10. Davis added one more reception on the drive a 4-yard gain to the four and Wright ran the ball in on fourth down taking a hit from Sieber at the two, whom he bulled over for the touchdown.

Wright took a direct snap in the swinging gate formation and ran for a 2-point conversion cutting Huntsville's lead to 14-8.

An onside kick failed with senior Gabe Dasen recovering for Huntsville, which took advantage of a short field needing only four plays to go 54 yards. Watkins took a screen pass 27 yards, and after Wiggins' 19-yard pass to Tucker Bradley, punched the ball in from the seven. Wiggins passed to Sieber for the 2-point conversion and Lincoln faced a 21-8 deficit.

Lincoln moved the ball 59 yards, reaching Huntsville's 10 as the half wore down, but Wright's fourth down pass fell incomplete and the Eagles took their lead into the halftime break.

Calvin gave the offense a good starting spot by running the second half kickoff out to Lincoln's 48. The Wolves again turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass and momentum shifted as the game got away from them.

Watkins broke off touchdown runs of 68 and 82 yards sandwiched around Wright's 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that came to a end with Huntsville leading 35-14.

A Lincoln drive that began in the third quarter gained 53 yards to the Eagles' 12 but Kolton Reynolds intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned the ball to the 18 early in the fourth. Lincoln put together another 59-yard excursion that came away with no points when Bradley picked off a pass in the end zone and took a knee.

Using reserve runningbacks with fresh legs Huntsville ran out the clock taking a 35-14 win over Lincoln.

The Wolves take a bye week before returning to action Sept. 25 on the road at Hackett as 3A-1 Conference play gets underway.

HUNTSVILLE 35, LINCOLN 14

Huntsville^13^8^14^0--^35

Lincoln^0^8^6^0--^14

First Quarter

Huntsville-- Gus Comer 4-yard run (Christian Scott kick)

Huntsville -- Slayter Watkins 5-yard run (Kick failed)

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Levi Wright 4-yard run (Levi Wright run)

Huntsville -- Slayter Watkins 7-yard run (Dylan Sieber pass from Brooks Wiggins)

Third Quarter

Huntsville-- Slayter Watkins 68-yard run (Christian Scott kick), 9:31

Lincoln -- Levi Wright 13-yard run (Pass failed), 3:34

Huntsville -- Slayter Watkins 82-yard run (Christian Scott kick), 3:07