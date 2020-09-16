COURTESY PHOTO State Rep. Charlene Fite, right, presents a $1,000 scholarship to Kendra Thompson of Prairie Grove on behalf of Women's Own Worth, an organization that helps survivors of domestic violence and childhood trauma. Thompson submitted an essay sharing her story of overcoming childhood trauma in hopes of inspiring others that a bright future is accessible.

COURTESY PHOTO State Rep. Charlene Fite, right, presents a $1,000 scholarship to Kendra Thompson of Prairie Grove on behalf of Women's Own Worth. Thompson submitted an essay sharing her story of overcoming childhood trauma in hopes of inspiring others that a bright future is accessible. Women's Own Worth empowers women and their families to regain their self-worth by enabling them to sustain an independent life after suffering the effects of trauma. The organization offers services such as counseling for victims and families, assistance with living arrangements and transportation, dental and physical health, higher education scholarships and victim's advocacy.

