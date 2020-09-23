Sign in
Creekside Park Fun by Lynn Kutter | September 23, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ashlyn Peoples, 17, a senior at Farmington High School, relaxes at Creekside Park last week. She said she plans to major in art in college and here, she is drawing a picture of the park's new butterfly garden. Peoples is attending school in-person during the covid-19 pandemic and said school is going well and students are doing a good job following safety protocols.

Photos by LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Above: Ashlyn Peoples, 17, a senior at Farmington High School, relaxes at Creekside Park last week. She said she plans to major in art in college and here, she is drawing a picture of the park's new butterfly garden. Peoples is attending school in-person during the covid-19 pandemic and said school is going well and students are doing a good job following safety protocols. Left: Zion Patterson, 6, of Farmington, enjoys the playground at Creekside Park in Farmington last week. He was there with a friend from school. Patterson attends school at Folsom Elementary. All amenities at the park are open, except the restroom facilities.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Zion Patterson, 6, of Farmington, enjoys the playground at Creekside Park in Farmington last week. He was there with a friend from school. Patterson attends school at Folsom Elementary. All amenities at the park are open, except the restroom facilities.

