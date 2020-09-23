FARMINGTON -- The Farmington tennis team was back in action last week taking on conference foes, Harrison and Shiloh Christian. The Cardinals battled Harrison with each team winning four matches, then took six of eight matches against Shiloh Christian. The District 4A-1 Tournament will be held at Clarksville on the University of Ozark tennis complex Oct. 5-6.

Sept. 17 vs. Shiloh Christian

Boys singles No. 1 - Omar Qedan (Farmington) lost 0-8.

Girls singles No. 1 - Catherine Warren (Farmington) lost 4-8.

Boys Singles No. 2 - Clay Jansson (Farmington) won 8-0.

Girls singles No. 2 - Lana Qedan (Farmington) won 8-5.

Boys Doubles No. 1 - Connor Sharp/Taylor Raabe won 8-6.

Boys Doubles No. 2 - Maddox Mahan/Joseph Warren won 8-0.

Girls doubles No. 1 - Kaylee Thomas/Gracie Webb (Farmington) won 8-4.

Girls doubles No. 2 - Kaylee Thomas/Gracie Webb (Farmington) won 8-5.

Sept. 15 vs. Harrison

Boys singles No. 1 - Omar Qedan (Farmington) lost 3-6, 7-6, 4-10.

The third set was a 10 point tie-breaker.

Boys singles No. 2 - Logan Petty (Farmington) lost 6-8.

Girls singles No. 1 - Catherine Warren (Farmington) won 6-1, 6-0.

Girls singles No. 2 - Lana Qedan (Farmington) lost 4-8.

Boys doubles No. 1 - Connor Sharp/Taylor Raabe (Farmington) won 6-3, 6-3.

Boys doubles No. 2 - Maddox Mahan/Joseph Warren (Farmington) won 6-2, 6-0.

Girls doubles No. 1 - Kaylee Thomas/Gracie Webb (Farmington) lost 3-6, 3-6.

Girls doubles No. 2 - Grace Webb/Grace Romine (Farmington) won 8-4.