Historic Cane Hill Inc., in collaboration with the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the University of Arkansas School of Art, will host the second annual High School Student Art Competition, open to all high school-age students living in Arkansas.

The Grand Prize senior recipient will receive the Historic Cane Hill Young Artist Scholarship, a one-year tuition and fees scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art valued at $10,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year.

More than $2,000 in additional prizes will be awarded to sophomore, junior, and senior artists in the exhibition as well. The competition is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ozarks Electric, PGTelco, and WER Architects/Planners.

Student artists in public and private schools, as well as home-schooled, are eligible to submit artwork in any medium. The deadline to enter the competition is Nov. 1. There is no entry fee for this event. Entries may be submitted through the University of Arkansas SlideRoom at Art Competition Entries

An exhibition of over 50 selected pieces of student work will be held in The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill, located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, beginning Dec. 5, 2020, remaining on view through Jan. 23, 2021. The gallery is housed in the historic A.R. Carroll Drugstore building on Highway 45 in Cane Hill.

A distinguished panel of judges will select the artwork to be included in the exhibition as well as the award winners. For more information please call 479-824-5339 or email [email protected]