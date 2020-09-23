LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Hunter Carnahan takes the oath of office to be a new Farmington City Council member. Carnahan was appointed to fill the Ward 1, Position 2 vacancy. He will serve through December 2022. His first meeting as a council member will be Oct. 12.

