PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove volleyball season travels like a roller coaster passing the team through triumphs and challenges beginning with the return of Lindsey Biocic as head coach.

Biocic has been coaching volleyball a long time starting with giving private volleyball lessons since she was in high school and coaching Golden Suns Volleyball Club in Russellville for three years. After that she worked as a student assistant with Arkansas Tech volleyball and was graduate assistant to Tech's Education Department before landing the Prairie Grove head coaching job in 2014, which she relinquished to take the head coaching job at Rogers Heritage from 2017-2019 before returning to the Lady Tigers this season.

Prairie Grove began with a 3-1 season-opening victory over Green Forest (25-10, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12) on Aug. 24 followed by a (25-14, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21) road win at Gravette Aug. 27.

After dropping a 4-set match against Shiloh Christian (13-25, 14-25, 25-23, 22-25) on Sept. 1, the Lady Tigers line-up got rearranged with an injury to starting setter Makinsey Parnell, who went down against Farmington during a highly-competitive 4-set loss (19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25).

Parnell is expected back this week. In the meantime junior Kylie Kruse contributed valuable effort.

"She has really stepped up in that [setter] spot," said Biocic, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education/Coaching at Arkansas Tech and is certified to teach K-12 Health and Physical Education as well as 4-8 grade Science and English. "She had 18 assists against Gentry. She did well."

The Lady Tigers swept the Lady Pioneers (25-15, 25-23, 25-8) on the road Thursday to improve their season record to 4-6 overall and 3-6 in the 4A-1. Light led the team with 6 aces and 9 kills

"The girls are doing really well this year," Biocic said. "It's even more of an adjustment when you get a new coach and even more of a challenge with covid. Basically, I'm real proud of them for all the obstacles they've handled this season. I've got a good group of seniors."

Among the nine seniors, Biocic said outside hitter Lexi Light is a good, steady go-to player on the court.

"She's got real good ball control," Biocic said.

Senior Sydney Stearman brings an intensity to the team chemistry. If the coach calls for a water break Stearman will be the first in line. Stearman recorded 14 digs against Gentry tops on the squad.

"She's just a monster in the back row. That girl competes no matter what we're doing," Biocic said. "She's very competitive and you can see that on the court."

Senior Conrad Kennedy factors into games as one of the Lady Tigers' starting middle hitters.

"She does a good job adjusting to the set or what the other team is doing," Biocic said.

Biocic appreciates how the players have adjusted to a new coach with a new program and adapted to all the covid procedures and battled to overcome injuries.

Makayala Smith recently returned after sitting out several matches due to a concussion and while dealing with covid-19 the Arkansas Activities Association decided not to host the upcoming District 4A-1 Tournament at a neutral site. Instead, each higher seed will get home-court advantage as teams battle to qualify for state. That makes every conference match even more important and Thursday's win at Gentry snapped a two-match losing streak.

Biocic continues to emphasize teamwork and discipline and she is clearly enjoying the journey accepting each challenge as part of volleyball.

"I love the sport. I love playing it, I love watching it, I love coaching it," Biocic said. "There's no other sport like it. It's a momentum sport. It can be high intensity. It's a true team sport. You can't be successful without your team around you."

There's almost no place she'd rather be than coaching volleyball at Prairie Grove.