LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Amanda Thulin, children's librarian for Prairie Grove Public Library, reads a book about kindergarten during Storytime last week. In addition to in-person Storytime, Amanda also is on Facebook Live at the same time.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- For the first time in about six months, Prairie Grove Public Library hosted an in-person Storytime for children in the area.

"We're trying this, so bear with us," children's librarian Amanda Thulin told those in the children's area last week.

Using Arkansas Department of Health restrictions for the new coronavirus, Thulin and library assistant Molly Hutchins stayed 20 feet away while they read books about going to kindergarten to the children.

They both put on masks when they were closer to their young visitors.

In addition, the children's area has circles on the floor to show children and others where they can sit to be safely distanced from each other.

Since the pandemic started in March, Prairie Grove has hosted Storytime via Facebook Live.

Last week, the staff did both. As they read books to children in-person, other children were able to participate virtually. Thulin and Hutchins would read the book to children inside the library and then also turn and look into an electronic device to connect with children online.

Along with listening to stories, children sang songs and worked on a craft. For those children participating virtually, a craft-to-go bag was made available for parents to pick up.

Thulin said the library decided to try Storytime in-person and see how it goes.

"We just don't get the same effect with virtual," Thulin said. "It's not as fun and not as interactive."

Thulin said they talked among themselves and asked parents if they would feel comfortable coming to the library if the staff took precautions.

"We had several parents that said they felt good about it and were ready to do this with their kids," Thulin added.

Thulin said there's limited space so the library will have to keep track of how many show up. Last week about eight children were there with several sitting on the floor, in a chair or staying in a stroller.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sherri Cruz and her daughter Kimber, 4, of Farmington, participate in Storytime last week at Prairie Grove Public Library.