PRAIRIE GROVE

Jessica McConnell, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 3 on a warrant for battery-3rd degree.

Anthony Thomas, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristopher Scates, 22, of Bentonville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Hopson, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jack Reynolds, 28, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Ducic, 38, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Butterfly, 35, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Branden Green, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 21 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Tarde, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Juvenile male, 17, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license, careless driving.

Juvenile male, 17, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corry White, 38, of Canehill, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Way, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Derrick Williamson, 40, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Timothy Kosiek, 39, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marcus Gooding, 21, of Farmington, was cited Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ross Nesheim, 36 of West Fork, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nakeya Martin, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Egan Harris, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Spencer Siegried, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ginger Bailey, 52, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Khaalid Lathrop-Ragland, 19, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested Aug. 31 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving, obstructing governmental operations, no driver's license, speeding.

Steven Tinsley, 37, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Gomez, 37, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shawn Cox, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, theft of a credit card, theft of property.

Ronald Thames, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Montie Spurgeon, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 2 in connection with reckless driving, passing a stopped school bus, driving on suspended driver's license.

Tracy Anderson, 48, of Summers, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandie Tabor, 31, of Lincoln was arrested in connection with theft of property, aggravated assault on a family or household member and criminal mischief.

Eric Gunter, 41, of Rogers, was cited Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ryan Hester, 51, of Watts, Okla., was cited Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Pyle, 49, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 4 in connection with theft of property.

Christopher Greenwood, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Benjamin Ramsfield, 40, of Winslow, was cited Sept. 5 in connection with theft of property.

Orry Alderson, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Conner McReynolds, 22, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with DWI, careless driving, speeding.

William Spires, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 6 in connection with possession of a controlled substance-schedule 2, possession of a controlled substance-schedule 4, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Bohannan, 56, of Lincoln, was cited Sept. 6 in connection with open container.

Melissa Harris, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 6 in connection with DWI-drugs, careless driving.

Juvenile male, 15, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 6 in connection with curfew violation.

Brandie Tabor, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 6 in connection with theft of property, criminal mischief.

Micah Kirk, 34, of Lincoln, was cited Sept. 7 in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance.

Hasan Al Saedi, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eva Klein, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 13, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 8 in connection with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening.

K.C. Collette, 24, of Huntsville, was cited Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Osbaldo Lopez, 19, of Bethel Heights, was cited Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Hunter Patrick, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Whisenhunt, 52, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Sept. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marci Reed, 40, of Lincoln, was cited Sept. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ben Dresel, 31, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 10 in connection with domestic battery - 3rd degree.

Bradley Tagg, 33, of Lincoln, was cited Sept. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Elizabeth Wolf Shewmaker, 44, of Lincoln, was cited Sept. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dustin Engler, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 11 in connection with public intoxication, open container.

Paris Wood, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 11 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, careless driving.

Marsha Cox, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marsha Dobbs, 41, of Summers, was cited Sept. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ricky Pack, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dustin Engler, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 15 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, careless driving, no vehicle license, no proof of insurance.

Juvenile male, 13, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 15 in connection with criminal trespass, theft of property.

Frankie Reed, 46, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Michael Montgomery, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Young, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cherie Pointer, 42, of Bella Vista, was arrested Aug. 23 in connection with domestic battering third degree.

Jesse Pool, 27, of Mulberry, was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with possessing an instrument of crime.

Miles Lewis, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with possession of Schedule VI, less than 4 ounces.

Justin Spann, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Goddard, 38, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Clarence Brace, 22, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kara Byler, 32, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Patricia Jones, 47, of West Fork, was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with possession of an instrument of crime.

Kevin Sheets, 40, of Rogers, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jerrod McDaniel, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gerald Bohanan, 41, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with theft-$1,000 or less, forgery.

Felipe Serna, 40, of Berryville, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brooke Burrough, 37, of Elkins, was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ceslie Moody, 26, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with public intoxication.

Benjamin Benton, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Bailey, 19, of Evansville, was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jonathan Ezell, 34, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Benjamin Bailey, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kimberly Meyer, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass.

Austin Schuman, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jesse Pool, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lyda Patrick, 76, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with DWI.

David Greathouse, 40, of Bentonville, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with theft by receiving.

Thomas Lawrence, 37, homeless, was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Destiny Fletcher, 28, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christi Soumah, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Collinsworth, 41, of Winslow, was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anna Nicol, 28, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with DWI, possession of schedule IV or V, failure to pay, registration, driver's license required, no proof of insurance.

Christopher Greenwood, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathan Skelton, 33, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christina Tucker, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Devin Macy, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Blade McCarty, 24, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Detra Corbit, 48, of Summers, was arrested Sept. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dalvin Pearson, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.