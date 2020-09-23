ELKINS -- The Siloam Springs cross country program swept the 4A-5A division of the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12 as all four teams -- varsity girls, varsity boys, junior high girls and junior high boys -- all finished first overall.

Varsity Boys

The Siloam Springs varsity boys cross country team had three of the top four runners in the 4A-5A division and the Panthers finished first overall.

The Panthers had seven runners place in the top 20 and finished with 31 points, two points ahead of Pea Ridge at 33, while Farmington finished third at 66, Berryville 128, Shiloh Christian 135 and Prairie Grove 136.

Siloam Springs' Michael Capehart was the top overall runner with a new personal record of 16:35.25. Levi Schultz, of Pea Ridge, placed second with a time of 17.44.80.

For the Panthers, Blake Morrison placed third at 17:46.47, while Levi Fox was fourth at 17:58.08 -- both new personal records. Overall Siloam Springs had 12 runners set new personal records on Saturday on Elkins' flat course. Jason Flores placed 11th at 18:45.06 with Riley Harrison in 16th at 19:19.33, Billy Samoff 17th at 19:31.35 and Luke Fields 19th at 19:36.15 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Four Farmington runners cracked the top 20 paced by junior Mason Gansz placing 10th in 18:40.47 followed by teammates: Micah Grusing, 13th in 19:12:49; Gavin Spurlock, 14th in 19:13.68; and Cody Klotzbuecher, 20th in 19:38.66.

Caleb Grusing placed 22nd for Farmington with a time of 20:15.88 while sophomore Josh Blakely came in 38th in 21:32.07; and sophomore Landyn Faught ran 40th in 21:34.69.

Also running the course for Farmington were: junior Carson Dearing, 42nd in 21:39.97; junior Daniel Michie, 50th in 22:09.39; and sophomore Caleb Blakely, 51st in 22:12.09.

Prairie Grove was led by sophomore Zeke McDonald in the 25th spot with a time of 20:22.14 while senior Peter Erdman finished 28th in 20:32.79. Junior Wesley Key placed 32nd for Prairie Grove in 20:53.61 27 and holding down the No. 34 position was freshman Charlie Nunn in 20:55.02 29.

Rounding out the Prairie Grove squad placing 57th was junior Seth Murray in 22:52.68; freshman William Lanier finishing 60th in 23:03.80 and junior Eric Johnson, 70th in 29:40.99.

Varsity Girls

The Siloam Springs varsity girls cross country team had six of the top 13 finishers and the Lady Panthers won the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Siloam Springs had a total of 30 points, while Pea Ridge finished with 51, Harrison 58 and Farmington 94.

The Panthers' Quincy Efurd finished with a time of 21 minutes, 5.62 seconds to finish first overall. Macie Herrel was fifth with a new personal record of 22:15.64, while Kadynce Hilburn was seventh at 22:26.01 and Shayla Conley set a new personal best with an eighth-place finish of 22:26.01.

Emily Brown placed 10th with a new PR of 22:44.58 with Jacilyn Weilnau in 13th at 23:09.75 and Kendra Reimer with a new PR in 27th at 25:19.53 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

Sophomore Carson Austin was the first Farmington runner to cross the finish line with a time of 22:15.77 good for sixth place. Placing 19th was junior Macy Reese in 24:12.68. Sophomore Addie Kaiser finished in 31st place for Farmington with a time of 25:41.48 with teammate Georgia Richards right behind her in 34th with a time of 26:28.47, and sophomore Micah Foster placed 36th in 26:52.26. Completing the top seven finishers for Farmington were sophomore Olivia Keaton, 45th in 29:17.13; and senior Shay Davis, 46th in 31:21.36.

Also competing for Farmington were: sophomore Robbie Evans in the 51st spot with a time of 35:07.83; senior Ashlee Klotzbuecher, 53rd in 35:42.27; and junior Trianna Johnson, 54th in 37:00.49.

Freshman Ava Nall set the pace for Prairie Grove placing 12th in 22:52.19. Sophomore Jazmyn Preston placed 30th for Prairie Grove in 25:36.15, and classmate Charly Wade ran 33rd in 26:22.37. Reany White placed 49th for Prairie Grove in 33:31.36.

Junior High Boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed nine teams in the top 20 and finished first overall with 27 points.

Farmington was second at 75, while Berryville was third at 78, Pea Ridge 84 and Huntsville 97.

Noah Granderson finished first overall for Siloam Springs at 11:16.34.

Farmington seventh grader Dawson Keaton completed the course in 12:47.46 to place seventh. Teammates Cooper Spurlock, 15th in 13:04.93, and Cannon Spurlock, 16th in 13:06.43 also finished in the top 20 while eighth grader Avery Lynch ran 22nd in 13:24.33 and classmate Austin Campbell placed 23rd in 13:24.51.

Eighth grader Blaine Browning placed 25th in 13:38.03 with freshman Joey Richards coming in 28th in 13:46.35 to count as the top seven Cardinal runners.

Also competing for Farmington were: freshman Jayden Phillips, 30th in 13:48.78; eighth grader Isaac Dixon, 34th in 13:59.50; seventh grader Bishop Wisdom, 37th in 14:09.18; freshman Jaren Seward, 38th in 14:18.45; seventh grader Hunter Vanhook, 53rd in 15:14.66; seventh grader Henry Mitchell, 54th in 15:22.16; freshman Riley Brashears, 57th in 16:01.99;

68 Lincoln Walker, 68th in 16:57.83; seventh grader Jonah McConnel, 69th in 17:08.61; seventh grader Ethan Kennedy, 71st in 17:28.66; seventh grader Kyzer Caldwell, 73rd in 17:37.05; seventh grader Kai Gardiner, 75th in 18:19.19; eighth grader Conner Noe, 79th in 21:00.08; and seventh grader Jaxen Seward, 80th in 21:33.30.

Junior High Girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed six of the top 20 runners and took first place. Siloam Springs finished with 33 points, more than 40 in front of Pea Ridge at 73, Harrison 77, Farmington 78, Shiloh Christian 140 and Gravette 141.

For the Panthers, Vanessa Frias took first place overall at 13:46.47. Ellen Slater finished second at 14:16.17, while Shelby Smith placed fifth at 14:38.35. Hannah Bergthold placed 15th at 15:19.00, while Chloe Granderson was 16th at 15:21.33, McKinley Boyd 19th at 15:27.34 and Brooklyn Hardcastle 21st at 15:49.10 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Freshman Jordyn Paine topped the Farmington junior high girls team with a time of 14:42.67 to take sixth place.

Eighth grader Gabby McBurnett ran 12th in 15:12.33 with classmate Kate Franks finishing in the top 25 for Farmington with a time of 16:04.44. Freshman Justine Davidson placed 29th in 16:15.92 and freshman Shae Boyle came in 32nd with a time of 16:19.56.

Rounding out the junior Cardinals top seven runners were a pair of freshmen, Sara Sisk, 40th in 16:55.02, and Lexie Carter, 41st in 17:01.63.

Also running for the junior Cardinals were: seventh grader Riley Kornegay placing 48th in 17:51.77; seventh grader Lexus Rochelle, 65th in 18:49.19; freshman Christina Archer, 69th in 19:23.01; freshman Malaya Schtakleff, 70th in 19:24.27; eighth grader Kayla Jansson, 71st in 19:25.43; and freshman Gracie Hanson, 74th in 19:40.70.