PRAIRIE GROVE -- Stilwell, Okla. edged Prairie Grove's junior high football team, 14-12, Thursday in the junior Tigers' final nonconference game.

"We didn't get our extra-points. We don't have a kicker this year that's real reliable on extra-points so we're back to trying the 2-point conversion and those are huge. We got to get better on those," said Prairie Grove coach John Elder.

The junior Indians took an 8-0 lead on their first possession moving the ball 76 yards in eight plays with freshman Colby Philpott carrying the ball in for a touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion on Cole Grimmett's reception from Tray Chuculate.

Stilwell held an advantage in playing four freshmen: Philpott, Grimmett, Korbin Martinez, and Chuculate, all of whom have played varsity prior to Thursday's junior high contest. The rules differ in Oklahoma whereas in Arkansas once a player moves up to varsity they are no longer eligible to play at the junior high level. Martinez handled all the kicking duties, including kickoffs and made 1-of-2 extra-point kicks Friday in the varsity game.

That size, speed and experience showed up on the defensive side of the ball where Stilwell challenged Prairie Grove at the point of attack.

"Their defense was good. Their linemen was big. We were having a little trouble moving them out of their nose guard and then Philpott was causing trouble coming off the edge when we were trying to run a sweep," Elder said.

Philpott listed at 5-9, 200 on the Indians' senior high roster would rush for 93 yards on 15 carries Friday against the Prairie Grove varsity. He proved difficult to tackle for the junior Tigers Thursday while Chuculate was more elusive playing quarterback for the junior Indians who led 8-0 after one quarter of play.

"That guy [Philpott] is a load and you'll also see him some on Friday nights. He plays a lot of fullback and runningback for the varsity team and he gets a whole lot of reps there in practice on the varsity team, too," said Stilwell coach Chris Henry.

Chuculate took over the starting quarterback position for Stilwell two weeks ago and according to Henry progressed immensely over a short time span.

"He's a replacement quarterback. He started out as our second string quarterback and he's grown just that much in the past two weeks," Henry said.

Prairie Grove coaches were aware of Stilwell's size and speed going into the game after exchanging game film.

"It was a battle. I knew it was going to be a battle. Coach [Mason] Pinkley and I were talking this week before the game. Man, they're big and fast, they got that No. 24 [Philpott] that big runner and can do stuff," Elder said.

In the second quarter Prairie Grove forged an 8-play, 55-yard touchdown drive with quarterback Luke Vance sneaking over from the three on third-and-goal. A 2-point conversion attempt failed leaving the junior Tigers trailing 8-6, which became the halftime score.

Late in the third quarter Stilwell mounted another scoring drive beginning with Philpott's 22-yard run and capped by Chuculate's 11-yard scramble into the end zone. This time the junior Tigers stopped Philpott on a 2-point try and Stilwell settled for a 14-6 lead with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

Prairie Grove rallied in the fourth. Joseph Sims broke off a 35-yard touchdown run for the junior Tigers concluding a 9-play, 64-yard drive. A potential game-tying 2-point pass play failed on the conversion forcing Prairie Grove to try an onside kick. Jayden Four Killer caught the ball and took a knee for Stilwell. The junior Indians, however, couldn't run out the clock and didn't seal the win until Chuculate intercepted a Prairie Grove pass in the final minute.

"We just rotated him in to give a couple of guys a breather. We had a couple of guys in the secondary just banged up, switched him in. He was playing a backup role for us and made a play. He's a heckuva an athlete," Henry said.

On the positive side for Prairie Grove Vance hooked up with Eric Henderson on a 48-yard pass play during the second touchdown drive.

"It was a good throw, just a good post route he ran," Elder said. "That was big. I know he hit David Stephens late [for 16 yards]. He made some good passes. He's going to make some mistakes, threw a pick. That's part of the game, even the pros do that."

Stilwell executed its game plan almost to perfection, but still couldn't shake the junior Tigers until the last minute interception which allowed them to run out the clock.

"We studied the film and so we had a good defensive game plan going from the defensive coordinator, who is also calling the defense tomorrow [in Friday's varsity game], and so we knew exactly what we wanted to execute," Henry said.

Another factor was Stilwell varsity head coach Don Harrison's familiarity with Prairie Grove's tendencies and relaying that information to Henry on the sideline.

"That was absolutely important because he's right in my ear giving me suggestions, letting me make my calls, but also letting me know what he's seeing that's going to be open," Henry said. "[He's] giving me some trick plays or things that I might not be seeing when I'm watching the receivers and watching the quarterback."

Despite all the advantages Stilwell exploited the junior Tigers fought to the finish and never backed down.

"I don't know if we'll see anybody that big again. I don't think we will. That was just a big, physical team so that's good for us going into conference to see an opponent like that," Elder said. "They gave good effort tonight. They didn't really play scared. I was a little worried that they would go out there and just get matched up against them and see their size and kind of [hesitate]. They didn't shy away though. Our guys played hard and they played tough and I was very pleased with our effort."