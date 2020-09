LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE--LEADER Emma Bridges, 4, of Prairie Grove, sings during Storytime at Prairie Grove Public Library last week. The public sponsored its first in-person story time in six months. Previously, it's only been on Facebook Live because of concerns about the covid-19 pandemic.

