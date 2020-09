LINCOLN

Junkin' At The Rodeo

Lincoln Riding Club is sponsoring Junkin' at the Rodeo, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Lincoln rodeo grounds on U.S. Highway 62. The event will include vendors and a pancake breakfast for $5.

Lincoln Fall Cleanup

The city of Lincoln will have a fall cleanup Oct. 5-9 for residents who live within the city limits only. This will not be a curbside pickup as in past years, but residents are asked to bring their items to designated dumpsters placed on Carter Street behind Lincoln Fire Department.

The following items cannot be placed in the dumpsters: batteries, tires, construction debris, hazardous waste. Those items can be taken to Boston Mountain Solid Waste.

PRAIRIE GROVE

PG Hydrants To Be Tested

The Prairie Grove Fire Department will begin testing all fire hydrants within the City of Prairie Grove beginning the week Oct. 5. The full system testing, which is required every five years, may cause pressure to fluctuate during testing. Full flow testing may stir up some sediment in lines and caution should be taken when washing clothes and using water during this time. The testing is expected to take several weeks to complete. Please call the water office at 846-2961 or email [email protected], to report any issues during testing.

Junk Ranch

The Fall Edition of The Junk Ranch will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Admission is $10 on Friday, which is good for both days, and $5 on Saturday. Children 12 and under are free. The Junk Ranch is held at 11195 Centerpoint Road, in Prairie Grove. Vendors will include vintage Christmas; handmade, repurposed, jewelry; boutique items; and furniture.