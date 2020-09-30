DENISE NEMEC SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER The body of this doll is made with an empty white Ivory bottle. It's a fun craft to do with children using scraps of fabric and items from around the house. Some items can include pipe cleaners, buttons, old jewelry. All you need for tools are scissors, pins, tape and possibly a glue gun.

Looking for something different to do with the kids that can be mostly or entirely made of items found around the house? Are you handy with a needle, thread, glue, tape, pipe cleaners, scissors, and pins? Maybe add a hot glue gun?

The doll pictured here is made with an Ivory dishwashing liquid bottle set on top of an upturned plastic container stuffed with cotton balls, all of which are sewn into a "body bag" that is tied and pinned at the back and serves to hold the doll's "body" together.

Pipe cleaners and masking tape create "arms" for pre-fabricated hands and are attached to the bottle sides through holes punched with an ice pick or other pointed object. A ready-made or homemade head is then inserted, by hook or crook, into the bottle top opening.

Once the body is assembled, measure, cut, and sew or glue clothes of any kind and style to this base, and glue, tie, tape or pin them into place. Old clothes and underwear, scraps of fabric and blankets, bits of ribbons and cords, small beads and old jewelry, almost anything could work. Try containers of different sizes and shapes for the body. Use boxes and plastic bags. Anything goes!

Th doll's clothes in the accompanying photos were fashioned decades ago by Minnie Rhodes, a long-deceased doll collector/dresser from Fayetteville, out of what looks and feels like a taffeta slip for the body bag and the dress, elastic, lace, a scrap of brocade for the coat and more taffeta for a lining, two styles of gold colored trim, plastic pearls, and stretchy gold cord tied into bows for trim around the bottom of the skirt and wrapped around her waist. Her hair looks to be partially manufactured and partially polyester stuffing that has been glued on with a beaded headband made out of a piece of costume-jewelry bracelet or necklace.

