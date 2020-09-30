MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove's No. 1 Boys Doubles tennis team of Evan Foster, smashing a forehand at the net and Jacob Bone present match-up problems for opponents.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The confidence first year Prairie Grove tennis coach Sierra Merrick demonstrates in her own ability to do the job -- despite a lack of experience -- translates into wins.

Tiger tennis athletes have been coming out on top on the court, and at least a portion of that success has a lot to do with Merrick's self-perception which the team feeds off.

Merrick appreciates the opportunity to represent her hometown and alma-mater as a coach.

"To be honest this is not something that I planned, but when the opportunity presented itself I'll admit I was really excited," Merrick said. "After being a collegiate athlete and cheer coach getting the chance to coach, compete, and develop athletes again from my hometown is really special."

Merrick enjoys working with teenage athletes. She relishes working towards the development of the tennis program working with the current team?

"They have been really great in being patient with me as a new coach and giving their own positive feedback and input," Merrick said. "It has been a real team effort but I'm happy with our progress so far and hope to continue to build on that through the rest of this season."

Merrick's goals for the team and herself as a coach are to continue to grow, work hard, and have a fun season they can be proud of.

The District tennis tournament will be held at Clarksville at the University of Ozarks tennis complex Oct. 5-6.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/First year Prairie Grove'tennis coach Seirra Merrick is excited about the 2020 season and continuing to develop the program.