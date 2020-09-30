Remembering all the "virus" advice to stay home, the results of boredom must be considered. So, stay busy! I thought of all the little two-inch squares of colorful material that I had cut out and pieced in strips last winter. I borrowed a quilt from my grandson that I had given to him years ago, this for a "pattern" to go by. Now, the top is finished and ready for quilting. I can't quilt by hand any more, so I'll send it to my friend who does an excellent job by machine. The top consists of more than 2,400 little squares and eight 8X8-inch blue squares. It is a beautiful quilt, but I can't remember the name of it.

Finally, I got to hold and cuddle our little newborn for two hours when granddaughter Megan and her two little ones spent the afternoon with us. Three-year-old Brynlee is quiet and won't talk until she gets well acquainted, then non-stop! We especially enjoyed her telling of their "camp-out." She told of the BIG tent (it sleeps eight), the big "flashlight" (a lantern), and how they spread the beds on the grass. She said she really liked the marshmallows and chocolate on cracker (they made s'mores). I asked her mother where they went to camp. She laughed, and said, "Our front yard."

Happy birthday to Lola Bradley, Russell Morphis, Darryl Sisemore, Brian Roy, Rainey Laycox, Janet Roy, Jeanine Tucker, Elaine Jones, Braylon Nichols.

Happy anniversary to Jessie and Allison King, Mark and Nancy Martsching.

Happy years, all!

A little humor: A cop pulled a woman over and said, "Let me see your driver's license, lady." The woman replied, "I wish you people would get it together. One day you take away my license and the next day you ask me to show it."

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.